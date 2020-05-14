LinkedIn launches virtual events solution to connect communities online

This integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events will help companies to host live, real-time events in a trusted environment, attract the right professional audiences, drive strong reach and engagement, and get more mileage for their events.

By Press Trust of India
14th May 2020
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, a tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies stay connected with their online communities in real time.


LinkedIn's virtual events solution is available to all members globally across all markets on desktop and mobile, the company said in a statement.
Also Read

LinkedIn study explores how working mums juggle different worlds with elan as they climb the ladder to success


This integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events will help companies to host live, real-time events in a trusted environment, attract the right professional audiences, drive strong reach and engagement, and get more mileage for their events with a dedicated hub for videos of the event on their pages, the statement added.


In October 2019, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Events globally and in March 2020, the platform enabled companies to create an event via their LinkedIn Pages.


"As the business world moves from in-person conferences to virtual events, we recognise how important it is to equip our customers with tools to bring the professional community together - online, in real time, and at scale, in the safest way possible," said Ajay Datta, Head of Product, India, LinkedIn.


He further added, "Real-time interactions are at the heart of building relationships, and now more than ever before, these real-time interactions are critical to our customers. So we decided to accelerate our product roadmap to launch an integrated solution that helps bring the professional community together virtually, and strengthens relationships with targeted audiences."


According to LinkedIn data, 82 percent of audiences prefer seeing live-streams from brands than regular social posts, and 45 percent of senior leaders are considering a more permanent shift to virtual events and conferences.


LinkedIn further said that companies can now drive better reach with targeted audiences by sharing the event with their page followers and by sharing direct invitations of the event with their first-degree networks.


"By combining Events and Live, LinkedIn hopes to equip brands with a powerful product suite to host virtual events," the statement said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

