Mylab to enable 2 lakh tests for COVID-19 per day

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said it has expanded its production capacity to manufacture COVID-19 RT-PCR test kits that would enable two lakh tests per day to meet the growing demand in the country.





Until now, Mylab has already manufactured testing kits for conducting 6.5 lakh tests and has supplied them to 140 sites, including labs and hospitals in over 20 states, Mylab said in a statement.





As per the production plan, the company is scaling-up its manufacturing to enable two lakh tests per day, it added.





"It overwhelms me to see our efforts with Mylab in making India self-reliant in combating COVID-19 fructified," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.





As the production capacity increases from 20,000 tests per day to two lakh COVID-19 tests a day, "we will now be able to meet India's growing demand for testing, completely," he added.





The company has also received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its RNA extraction kit Maverick to further streamline the RT-PCR testing process, Mylab said.





"We aim to make India self-reliant with high-quality testing. As we ramp-up our production, our focus on quality is more than ever," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.





In early April, Mylab had said that it has partnered with Adar Poonawalla and Abhijit Pawar to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of the COVID-19 testing kits.





The test kit by the company was the first 'Made in India' kit to receive commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSC), and is named as Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit, it had earlier said.





Funds invested will be used for scaling production of coronavirus testing kits and expansion of molecular diagnostic solutions, Mylab said in a statement.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)