Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

PPBL offers its customers the choice to opt for a fixed deposit account with its partner bank, allowing them to earn up to 7 percent per annum interest.

By Press Trust of India
8th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it has crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets.


"Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has crossed Rs 600 crores in fixed deposit accounts held with its partner IndusInd Bank," PPBL said in a statement.
Paytm
Also Read

Now you can book flights on Paytm with refunds from flights cancelled due to coronavirus


"During this period of volatility in other asset classes, a large number of PPB account holders are moving their savings into fixed deposits during the ongoing lockdown," it added.


PPBL offers its customers the choice to opt for a fixed deposit account with its partner bank, allowing them to earn up to seven percent per annum interest, which is among the highest in the industry.


"We believe that wealth management products should be available to all, irrespective of their quantum of wealth. It is a proud moment for us to see that millions of bank account holders understand the benefit of fixed deposits," PPBL CEO and Managing Director Satish Kumar Gupta said in a statement.


PPBL claims to have already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in savings accounts.


Earlier in April, PPBL partnered with Mastercard for the issuance of virtual and physical debit cards. To start with, PPBL will issue Mastercard virtual debit cards to its new customers, enabling them to perform secure online transactions that make everyday purchases faster, easier, and safer.


PPBL has announced that it aims to issue over 10 million digital debit cards in FY 2020-21.


"Soon customers will also have an option to request a physical card, enabling them to do contactless in-store transactions supported by Mastercard's chip-based technology. Additionally, they will be able to withdraw cash at more than one million ATM terminals across most of the world," the statement said.

It claims to have 5.7 crore bank account holders and 30 crore digital wallets.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This Jodhpur-based angel network aims to boost startups from the Marwari community

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
VC funding paused due to COVID-19 but new ‘hot’ sectors and investing models emerge
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the sale of essentials is enabling online sellers on Flipkart to survive the lockdown

Sindhu MV

How COVID-19 is blurring the line between internal and external communications

Satrajit Majumdar

Planning for the next four weeks, months, quarters, years: how we can survive and thrive in a world with coronavirus

Team YS

Xiaomi launches new flagship smartphone Mi 10, Mi Box for non-smart TVs, and earbuds

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Caspian Debt gets $20M investment from DFC

Debolina Biswas

[YS Exclusive] Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori open up about layoffs, severances, payouts

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru