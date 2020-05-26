PepsiCo India partners with Dunzo to launch e-stores for home deliveries during coronavirus

PepsiCo India has announced its partnership with on-demand delivery service Dunzo to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands — LAY’S, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker. Currently available in Bengaluru, the services will soon expand to Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Jaipur.





PepsiCo India has launched this initiative to join India’s fight against coronavirus by tapping this distribution channel to make sure that its consumers get its food brands at their doorstep.





Commenting on the initiative, Dilen Gandhi, Sr Director, Marketing – Foods category, PepsiCo India, said,





“The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer’ initiative and provide our products at the customers’ doorstep. By complying with the safety norms of social distancing and contactless delivery, we want to ensure that our consumers have uninterrupted and safe access to our products.”





PepsiCo India and Dunzo are taking extra safety and hygiene precautions during both, pick-up of stock directly from distributors and delivery at the consumer’s end. Dunzo says its delivery partners are being equipped with masks and are practicing regular hand hygiene along with regular temperature checks. All transactions are cashless, ensuring zero contact delivery.





Founded in 2015 by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Aggarwal, Dunzo is a hyperlocal ecommerce company that connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute.





“Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and Dunzo’s delivery partners are enabling people to stay home while ensuring their needs are met. Partnership with PepsiCo India will give users access to the products they love while maintaining the highest quality of safety standards in the packaging as well as the delivery of these essential products”, said Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo





Headquartered in Bengaluru, the startup is backed by Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, Lightbox Ventures, STIC Ventures, Alteria, and 3L Capital.