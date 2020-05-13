PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

The details of the economic package will be given by the Finance Minister in the coming days, while the PM announced that there will be bold business reforms.









As India grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown, Modi's relief package promises to revive the economy, exhorts people to be 'vocal for local'.





Founders of PiCards





PiCards, the flagship product of Bengaluru-based edtech startup 22bate7, helps engage students in classrooms through quick polls.





Nitin Gupta





Nitin Gupta of Milkbasket charts his journey that has taken him places from the team that worked on the first Flipkart Marketplace to building tech at Ola.





Dr Apoorva Rajan





Apoorva Ranjan Sharma of Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund speaks about what startups need to do post COVID-19 to ensure growth.





Harshal Ingle, Co-founder and CTO of SpiderG





SpiderG helps microbusinesses to automate recurring invoices, enable the hassle-free collection of payments, and pay salaries and reimbursements.





Impartus founders





Impartus has on-boarded 110 educational institutes, 50,000, teachers, and over six lakh students since March when coronavirus began spreading across India.









Muskan Sethi, India’s first female poker player, is promoting the game as a mind sport and inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!