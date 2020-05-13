PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Details of the economic package will be given by the Finance Minister in the coming days, while the PM announced that there will be bold business reforms.

By Team YS
13th May 2020
PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh Cr economic package

Modi_capsule

The details of the economic package will be given by the Finance Minister in the coming days, while the PM announced that there will be bold business reforms.


PM's relief package to boost Make in India

narendra modi


As India grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown, Modi's relief package promises to revive the economy, exhorts people to be 'vocal for local'.


This startup maps students' learning

PiCards

Founders of PiCards


PiCards, the flagship product of Bengaluru-based edtech startup 22bate7, helps engage students in classrooms through quick polls.


Nitin Gupta’s ride from Flipkart, Ola to Milkbasket

Techie Tuesday: Nitin Gupta

Nitin Gupta


Nitin Gupta of Milkbasket charts his journey that has taken him places from the team that worked on the first Flipkart Marketplace to building tech at Ola.


Startups must cut down redundant expenses

Dr Apoorva Rajan, Venture Catalaysts

Dr Apoorva Rajan


Apoorva Ranjan Sharma of Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund speaks about what startups need to do post COVID-19 to ensure growth.


How SpiderG empowers microbusinesses

SpiderG

Harshal Ingle, Co-founder and CTO of SpiderG


SpiderG helps microbusinesses to automate recurring invoices, enable the hassle-free collection of payments, and pay salaries and reimbursements.


Impartus sees surge amid lockdown

Impartus team

Impartus founders


Impartus has on-boarded 110 educational institutes, 50,000, teachers, and over six lakh students since March when coronavirus began spreading across India.


Meet India’s first female poker player

Muskan Sethi


Muskan Sethi, India’s first female poker player, is promoting the game as a mind sport and inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps.


PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
