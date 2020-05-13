PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
Details of the economic package will be given by the Finance Minister in the coming days, while the PM announced that there will be bold business reforms.
PM's relief package to boost Make in India
As India grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown, Modi's relief package promises to revive the economy, exhorts people to be 'vocal for local'.
