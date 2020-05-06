PNB Housing Fin signs pact with IIT-D to develop PPE kits for healthcare workers

Under the agreement, PNBHFL will support R&D of a unique prototype material to be used in manufacturing sustainable PPE surgical gowns and masks.

By Press Trust of India
6th May 2020
PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with IIT-Delhi for developing sustainable and reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers.


Under the agreement, the PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) will support research and development of a unique prototype material to be used in manufacturing sustainable (washable and reusable) PPE surgical gowns and masks.
PPE
The PPE kits developed will then be supplied to government hospitals, PNBHFL said in a release.


In managing patients afflicted with the highly-contagious COVID-19, healthcare workers rely heavily on PPE kits in protecting themselves from being infected or infecting others.


But a shortage of PPE kits is exposing doctors, nurses and other frontline workers to the risk of infection while caring for COVID-19 patients.

In another initiative, Amazon India on Monday said it has partnered with several non-government organisations across the country to donate hygiene aid kits, personal protective equipment kits, and groceries in support of healthcare workers and communities most affected by COVID-19.


"These donations are being distributed across Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, through its NGO partners that include United Way, Oxfam India, Concern India, India STEM Foundation, Read India, American India Foundation, Care, Learning Links Foundation, Indian Women and Children Foundation, ASVSS, and Forum for Rural Development," the ecommerce company said in a statement.


It added that it has donated one lakh N95 and 65,000 personal protective equipment masks to hospitals for use by frontline healthcare workers such as doctors and hospital staff.


Additionally, over 40,000 basic hygiene kits that include three-ply masks, soaps, and hand sanitisers have also been donated to prevent the spread of the virus in local communities. The company has also distributed close to 10,000 grocery kits to vulnerable families.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

