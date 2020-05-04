Rapido launches on-demand delivery service Rapido Box

Bike-taxi platform Rapido announced the launch of its on-demand delivery service, Rapido Box, on Monday. The person-to-person delivery service will enable customers to request pick-up and drop-off of food, groceries, and medicine, from and to another customer.





Thus, allowing customers to exchange food, groceries, and medicines with families and friends, while the coronavirus lockdown continues.





Rapido will be leveraging its already existing fleet of captains to ensure deliveries across three cities Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The newly launched service is aimed to boost the utilisation and revenue of the captains on the road.









Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of Rapido, said in a statement:





"The COVID-19 lockdown has brought mobility to a standstill with restraints in everyday commuting for Indians all across. To ensure there is quick, safe and cost effective exchange of essentials amongst users in these challenging times, we have extended our logistics offering to launch this new on-demand, person-to-person delivery service, which will benefit our customers as well as contribute to the daily earnings of our captains. We hope that with Rapido Box, people will be able to comfortably help their loved ones in need, without leaving the safety of their homes.”





The startup announced in a statement that the base price of the new service will be Rs 35 for two kilometres, and Rs 15 per kilometre after the first two kilometres. Users will be able to track their orders through an Order Tracking URL which will be shared with them through SMS. In order to avail this service, customers are required to update their existing Android app.





Rapido has accelerated its existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for the delivery of essential goods during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the startup has been operating delivery services for B2B clients namely Zomato, Swiggy, Delhivery.com, Myntra, and Eat.Fit among others.





Rapido has also partnered with online companies like Big Bazaar, Bigbasket and Spencer’s for delivery of essential goods and is additionally supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas across the city.





The company has also partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amidst lockdown.