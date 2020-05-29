The ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis has hampered the day-to-day functioning of local grocery stores across the country. To help these local storesin India to build their online presence, international ecommerce player Shopmatic has expanded its portfolio to include tailored solutions for small retailers.





Shopmatic said it will allow local shop owners to build their web-stores without the need for technical or coding experience. The solution will cover all aspects of a successful online grocery store, including pre-built catalogues with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant online payments and, keeping in mind the need of the hour, contactless delivery, and self-pickup options.





wholesale and retail will change because of technology





Anurag Avula, Co-founder and CEO, Shopmatic, said,





“The relevance and need for digital selling has been further emphasised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital selling is the new normal today, and we are focussed on helping all small businesses to create an online presence for themselves to stay relevant, at all times. Grocery store owners and kirana dukaan owners can now create their stores on the Shopmatic platform with the ease of pre-built catalogues that save them a lot of time and effort to go online.”





According to Shopmatic, it will be the first-ever ecommerce company to be able to offer an exclusive solution for kirana merchants.





With Shopmatic’s tech-centric solutions, shop owners will be able to use their phones to track inventory, sales, orders, customers, and more. They will be able to offer multiple online payment options such as Paytm, PayU, PayPal, and offer net banking, UPI, debit card, credit cards, payment link, and bank transfer options to their customers. Shopmatic said, the most exciting feature other than the pre-built catalogue is the merchants will be able to share products on WhatsApp, and share payment links with their customers.





To ensure the safety of customers and shop owners during the coronavirus pandemic, Shopmatic said it has also facilitated a flexible and contactless delivery system. Shop owners can organise the daily delivery of orders by location and time slot. For immediate and safe customer collection, it has also extended the option of store pickup.