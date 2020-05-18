Coronavirus: Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

By Press Trust of India
18th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, and saloons will remain closed.


Addressing an online media briefing in the national capital, he said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."
arvind kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read

Delhi hospital claims it successfully cured coronavirus patient using plasma therapy


People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, he said, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.


Two-wheelers will be permitted but with no pillion riders, the chief minister said.


"Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi," he said.


Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31, the chief minister said, adding that restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.


A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal said.


On Sunday, the Indian government extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the country till May 31 while giving more relaxations.


The Noida Metro Rail Corporation said metro services on its Aqua Line will remain suspended till May 31, a day after the Centre extended the lockdown for the third time.


The NMRC said it will continue its preparations to reopen the service on the Noida-Greater Noida route, also known as the Aqua Line, and wait for the government's nod.


The feeder bus service of the NMRC will also remain suspended during the period, it said.


"Services of all trains on the Aqua Line and feeder buses under the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will continue to remain suspended till May 31. However, the NMRC will continue with its preparations with regard to screening of passengers and adherence to government guidelines by the commuters and NMRC staff, once the Metro operations begin again," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.


The Indian government had on Sunday announced extending the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on May 17, further till May 31.


A countrywide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to combat the coronavirus outbreak by breaking the transmission chain of the deadly virus.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] VC firm Iron Pillar raises $45M top-up fund

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Business in coronavirus: Decline in funding, a focus on kiranas, rise of edtech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner, says Karnataka govt

Press Trust of India

Azim Premji Foundation, NCBS, inStem ink partnership on enhanced testing for COVID-19

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] VC firm Iron Pillar raises $45M top-up fund

Vishal Krishna

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Press Trust of India

Read how this digital marketing entrepreneur beat all the odds to become a name to reckon within the industry

Team YS

Karnataka launches first accelerator for cyber security startups

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India