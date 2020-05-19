Meet the eight startups from India shortlisted for the India finals of the AWS Startup Architecture Challenge 2020

In March this year, AWS announced the AWS Startup Architecture 2020 Challenge for young startups registered in India with an active AWS account. The startups had to share a brief overview of their innovative architecture, and how they were leveraging the many capabilities of AWS to drive advantage to their business. The AWS team reached out to the startups to deep dive into the architecture and understand their solutions to arrive at the finalists.





AWS reviewed over 120+ entries, before selecting eight finalists based on their submissions. These eight startups will now showcase their architecture and compete for the final spot. The recording will be judged by a jury of experts, including VCs, Partners, and CTOs.





These eight selected finalists will also be receiving personalised technical support by an AWS technical expert.

Here are the startups selected as finalists for the AWS Startup Architecture Challenge 2020

Recko.io

The fintech startup has built a SaaS-based AI-powered financial reconciliation product that keeps track of the complete transaction lifecycle and commercial contracts for organisations. It was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Saurya Prakash Sinha and Prashant Borde. Recko automates reconciliation and allows data to be traced throughout the entire transaction cycle. It does so by getting connected to payment gateways, banks and merchant's order management systems through APIs and helps the merchant in tracking receivables and identifying settlement discrepancies. It also enables finance teams to ingest and enrich multiple data sources, and reconcile millions of transactions in hours, instead of days, without writing a single line of code. Its customers include some of India’s top marketplaces across different industry sectors.





Niyo

Founded in 2015 by Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht, Niyo is a leading “Neo Bank” in India, catering to the needs of over a million customers across blue-collared sectors and Indians that travel around the world. Niyo’s mission is to empower its users to take charge of their personal finances. They have developed products to help users spend smartly and safely overseas, pay bills, transfer funds, make online purchases, access ATMs anywhere in the world, track their spending habits, and so much more, with the support of their seamless digital platform.





SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow was founded by Shihab Muhammed and Subin Sebastian in March 2017. With offices in Kochi and Palo Alto, the company launched its flagship product SurveySparrow, an online survey platform, in October of the same year. SurveySparrow is the world’s first survey software to offer both a conversational and form-like output, increasing the survey completion rate by 40 percent. With Conversational User Interface (CUI), SurveySparrow lets users create and share highly engaging, mobile-first surveys that offer a chat-like experience. It has a built-in automation that allows organisations to manage customer experience surveys, employee pulse surveys and market feedback surveys. SurveySparrow provides a continuous improvement platform, the first of its kind, to close the feedback loop.





Yelo

Yelo is a digital-only, mobile-first neobank focused on serving mass - market consumers - the ‘Next Half Billion’ people who will be coming online in the next five years. It offers an optimum basket of financial products that are meant to meet their unique needs, unlike the standard offerings from traditional financial service providers. Their personalised neobanking service, ‘येLo’, provides a range of innovative products and services to address immediate short-term needs such as day-to-day cashflow management and long-term needs such as future medical shocks.





As a neo-banking startup, Yelo aims to drive financial inclusion among those not directly catered to by banks.





inVOID

inVOID is an AI verification startup that provides instant verification solutions. Their product has been created to verify users remotely without any physical documentation and in-person verification, and enabling the remote onboarding of users driven by AI. Founded by Kunwar Raj Singh and Sarthak Goel, the New Delhi-based company provides end-to-end encrypted and secure technology solutions that enable the instant on-boarding and verification of users. They also offer RBI compliant live video KYC, e-KYC built on Aadhaar stack, digital KYC and social credit scoring Tools. They work with clients mainly in the BFSI, rental, shared economy, matrimonial, gaming and dating/matrimonial domain.





Trapyz

Trapyz provides brands and marketers with AI-driven insights for a better understanding of real-world consumer journeys. The startup provides intent-based audience segmentation by analyzing patterns in multi-dimensional data. The solution provides brands with purchase intent and the buying propensity of offline consumers, leading to contextual targeting, better in-store conversions and optimised ad spends that help them to monetisation of their digital assets better. It was founded by Girish Vishwanath, Anil Kumar and Ranganathan Hulgundi.





NIRA

Founded in 2017 by Rohit and Nupur Gupta, NIRA is on a mission to promote financial inclusion by creating simple, transparent products that empower individuals to live a life of choice and freedom. Their first product is a line of credit of upto Rs 1 lakh that can be availed credit whenever and wherever a user wants.





KredX

Founded in in 2015 by IIT and Stanford alumni Manish Kumar, Puneet Agarwal, and Anurag Jain, KredX began as an invoice discounting platform to solve problems at the grassroots level.It has since then grown into a powerhouse of innovation with a gamut of products aimed at businesses and investors worldwide. KredX's unique unified platform provides quick access to working capital, and thereby enables businesses to address cash flow issues, and unlock money tied up in invoices through the power of invoice discounting.