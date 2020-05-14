Inside the world's largest untapped internet market — India

India now has more rural internet users than urban ones, thanks to the low-cost data revolution and the government’s digital push.









Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce startup Jumbotail, which uses technology to address the inventory challenges of unorganised kiranas.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman





Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for SMEs, including revising definition and other measures to tackle liquidity and NPA concerns.





Nicholas Boehnlein and Ankit Chaudhari, Co-founders of Aiisma (L-R)





Las Vegas-based Aiisma uses USSD feature for COVID-19 contact tracing in rural India, where users may not have access to phones with 3G, 4G, or 5G networks.





Ambud Sharma, CEO, Escaro Royale





Ambud Sharma of Escaro Royale talks about how his company uses tech to optimise processes, and what led the company to come up with vegan leather.





Photo: Edumarshal





Noida-based edtech startup Edumarshal has expanded its offering from online campus management to video-based learning.





Samir Modi, executive director at Modi Enterprises





Samir Modi, Gujarmal's grandson, explains how the family business turned into a multibillion-dollar venture, and how coronavirus has affected its operations.









If you are feeling extremely isolated, depressed and helpless during the lockdown, here are ways you can help yourself or a loved one.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!