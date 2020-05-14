Inside the world's largest untapped internet market — India
India now has more rural internet users than urban ones, thanks to the low-cost data revolution and the government’s digital push.
How Jumbotail maintained scale amid coronavirus
Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce startup Jumbotail, which uses technology to address the inventory challenges of unorganised kiranas.
FM announces collateral-free loans for MSMEs
Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for SMEs, including revising definition and other measures to tackle liquidity and NPA concerns.
Enabling COVID-19 contact tracing in rural India
Las Vegas-based Aiisma uses USSD feature for COVID-19 contact tracing in rural India, where users may not have access to phones with 3G, 4G, or 5G networks.
Escaro Royale is redefining high fashion
Ambud Sharma of Escaro Royale talks about how his company uses tech to optimise processes, and what led the company to come up with vegan leather.
The edtech startup digitising schools
Noida-based edtech startup Edumarshal has expanded its offering from online campus management to video-based learning.
Gujarmal Modi's multibillion-dollar business
Samir Modi, Gujarmal's grandson, explains how the family business turned into a multibillion-dollar venture, and how coronavirus has affected its operations.
Your mental health during lockdown
If you are feeling extremely isolated, depressed and helpless during the lockdown, here are ways you can help yourself or a loved one.
