Inside the world's largest untapped internet market — India

India now has more rural internet users than urban ones, thanks to the low-cost data revolution and the government’s digital push.

By Team YS
14th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Inside the largest untapped internet market

Next Billion Capsule

India now has more rural internet users than urban ones, thanks to the low-cost data revolution and the government’s digital push.


How Jumbotail maintained scale amid coronavirus

Product Roadmap - Jumbotail


Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce startup Jumbotail, which uses technology to address the inventory challenges of unorganised kiranas.


FM announces collateral-free loans for MSMEs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for SMEs, including revising definition and other measures to tackle liquidity and NPA concerns.


Enabling COVID-19 contact tracing in rural India

Aiisma

Nicholas Boehnlein and Ankit Chaudhari, Co-founders of Aiisma (L-R)


Las Vegas-based Aiisma uses USSD feature for COVID-19 contact tracing in rural India, where users may not have access to phones with 3G, 4G, or 5G networks.


Escaro Royale is redefining high fashion

Escaro Royale

Ambud Sharma, CEO, Escaro Royale


Ambud Sharma of Escaro Royale talks about how his company uses tech to optimise processes, and what led the company to come up with vegan leather.


The edtech startup digitising schools

Edumarshal

Photo: Edumarshal


Noida-based edtech startup Edumarshal has expanded its offering from online campus management to video-based learning.


Gujarmal Modi's multibillion-dollar business

samir

Samir Modi, executive director at Modi Enterprises


Samir Modi, Gujarmal's grandson, explains how the family business turned into a multibillion-dollar venture, and how coronavirus has affected its operations.


Your mental health during lockdown

Mental Health during Covid-19


If you are feeling extremely isolated, depressed and helpless during the lockdown, here are ways you can help yourself or a loved one.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Mavericks: Three founders who are repackaging ticket booking, trucking and apparels for modern-day consumers

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Intello Labs raises $5.9M in Series A round from Saama Capital, others

Sampath Putrevu

[Startup Bharat] Indore-based cleantech startup aims to solve India’s electricity crisis

Shreya Ganguly

[Techie Tuesday] Nitin Gupta’s ride: from Flipkart and Ola to Milkbasket's engineering chief

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Inside the world's largest untapped internet market — India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How MSME technology innovations can build a green India

Shreya Ganguly

Why Ajay Bijli of PVR believes theatres will overcome the worst of times, including coronavirus

Sohini Mitter

[Jobs roundup] Join the online payment wagon with these openings at PhonePe

Apurva P

Google Meet, GoToMeeting, and other Zoom alternatives in video conferencing apps

Sohini Mitter

Entrepreneurs should put on their leadership hats and be willing to survive coronavirus crisis, says Deepak Gupta of WEH Ventures

Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] Indore-based cleantech startup aims to solve India’s electricity crisis

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru