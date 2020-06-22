CAIT seeks 'country of origin' info on all products sold through ecommerce portals

Trader's body CAIT has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for every ecommerce portal to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms so that buyers can make an informed decision.





Most ecommerce portals are selling Chinese goods, about which the consumer remains unaware, said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has launched a campaign for the boycott of Chinese goods.





"I have asked him (Goyal) to amend the FDI policy Press Note No. 2 which specifies do's for FDI backed ecommerce companies, and framing of a general rule for Indian ecommerce firms. We have demanded 'Country of Origin' in all matters related to imports from other countries and for indigenous manufacturers as well. Every product should have the country of origin," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.





The trader's body, in a communication to the chief ministers of all states, urged to lead the campaign to boycott Chinese products. It has also urged political parties to issue support appeals in favour of the campaign.





"CAIT has also demanded that the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) cancel the sponsorship of Vivo, and sponsorship of any other Chinese company," the trader's body said, adding it has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to withdraw sponsorship of Chinese companies, if any.





Following a violent clash along the Line of Control (LAC) in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh that took the lives of 20 Army jawans, CAIT condemned the escalating tensions between the two nations in the border, and launched a flagship campaign 'Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhimaan' to boycott Chinese goods.





CAIT issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, apparel, and kitchen items, among others.





