India-China standoff: CAIT calls for boycott of 500 Chinese goods; corroborates PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ move

CAIT, an apex body representing seven crore Indian traders, has launched a campaign to boycott 500 Chinese goods condemning the escalating tensions in the border.

By Palak Agarwal
19th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indo-China standoff along the Line of Control (LAC) in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh has been rippling the country for a few weeks now. For the first time in over 45 years, a stand-off like this has happened between the two nations, which encountered a violent clash in the border that took the lives of 20 Army jawans. 


CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an apex body representing seven crore traders, on Thursday condemned the escalating tensions between the two nations in the border and launched a flagship campaign Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhimaan to boycott Chinese goods. 


The CAIT issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, apparel, and kitchen items, among others. 


By calling for the boycott of these Chinese products, the objective is to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs one lakh crore, by December 2021, with the cooperation of traders and citizens of India, CAIT said in a statement. 


“Manufacturing of these items do not require any sophisticated technology and even if they do, India is well equipped, and therefore the goods manufactured in India can be used very easily in place of the Chinese goods, which will reduce India's dependence on China,” he added.
Also Read

Coronavirus: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost Make in India a silver lining for MSMEs


On Thursday, CAIT issued an open letter to Indian celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese products as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers. The letter particularly requested celebrities from the film fraternity - Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan for endorsing Vivo; and Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor for Oppo. It also requested Ranveer Singh for Xiaomi; and Salman Khan, Ayushman Khurana, and Shraddha Kapoor for Realme. The letter also stated the names of rapper Badshah and cricketer Virat Kohli. 


This campaign by CAIT corroborates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move of making India self-reliant, while becoming ‘vocal for local’. While addressing the nation on May 12, the PM had said,

“We must make ‘local’ the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there present today were once local; they became global when people started supporting them. Hence, he said, starting today, every Indian must become vocal for local.”

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon announces launch of 'MSME Accelerate' to help small businesses recover

Bhavya Kaushal

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

SMBStory brings the second edition of MSME Week to celebrate India’s homegrown brands

Team SMB

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
Here's how Flipkart is using tech to blend offline shopping with online
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

We should not depend on China: MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

MSPs higher than market price and global price can create economic crisis: Gadkari

Press Trust of India

With its green energy solutions, this auto-ancillary company clocks over Rs 70 Cr turnover today

Vishal Krishna

Changing the digital game: how MSMEs can leverage performance marketing strategies

Siddhartha Vanvani

These entrepreneurs aim to bring cafe-like experience of freshly brewed coffee to coffee lovers

Bhavya Kaushal

From driving autos to make ends meet, this man became a real estate developer and delivered over 4,500 housing units

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India