Coronavirus updates for June 2

India's coronavirus case count crossed the two lakh mark, with more than 5,600 people succumbing to the novel coronavirus, according to Worldometer.





Though they constitute around five percent of the population, senior citizens form 50 percent of the COVID-19 casualties, as per the Health Ministry. While, 73 percent deaths are of people living with comorbidities.





Meanwhile, Moody's Investor Service downgraded India's sovereign rating to 'Baa3' as COVID-19 amplified vulnerabilities in India's credit profile. The agency also cut ratings of eight non-financial companies including Infosys, TCS, and ONGC, as well as three banks — HDFC, SBI, and EXIM.





With India opening up its economy, many states are relaxing their guidelines. Kerala decided to restart inter-district bus services from June 3 while maintaining social distancing norms. Delhi launched a coronavirus app that provides information on vacant beds in government and private hospitals. Bihar State Health Society launched a campaign to promote family planning by distributing condoms and contraceptives to migrants discharged after the mandatory 14-day quarantine.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: These 5 startups are ensuring doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials





While Dunzo, Bigbasket, Swiggy, and Zomato are the most popular in-demand apps during the coronavirus lockdown, other startups are helping in delivering essentials to consumers across the country.





Coronavirus: Online lender Indifi launches collaborative resource centre for MSMEs





The resource centre aims to benefit around 20 million MSMEs by helping them overcome non-financial predicaments. Indifi has inked several deals that will provide plug-and-play solutions to the problems of MSMEs.





What will be the future of work for women in a post-COVID world?





With work from home becoming the new norm, organisations are tweaking their HR policies to help women in the present and post-pandemic world. We spoke to a few of them to understand what the future holds.





COVID-19 Crisis: The Technology Solutions for Retail Business





COVID-19 is impacting businesses all over the world. No industry is immune to this worldwide emergency, nor is the retail industry.





Pandemic Heroes: meet the brothers who are distributing 500 litres of milk a day to poor kids





At a time when people are more worried about dying due to hunger than coronavirus, these three Bengaluru youth are ensuring milk supply to the vulnerable sections of the society.





Coronavirus: This 81-year-old man has fed more than 2 million people during the lockdown





Baba Karnail Singh Khaira has been serving free meals for the last two months to the underprivileged with his team of ‘sevaks.’ The team is also feeding the stray animals in the locality.





Best Digital Marketing Strategies to Kick-Start your Business after the Covid-19





Due to nationwide lockdown, most business owners are facing the brunt of the global economic crisis. Some businesses have adopted work-from-home practices while others have completely shut down.





MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact





Most of the fired employees are on international holidays and related line of business, according to sources.





India will definitely get its economic growth back: PM





Speaking at CII's Annual Session, PM Modi said there is a need to create products that are Made in India and Made for the World.