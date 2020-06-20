Coronavirus updates for June 20

According to Worldometer, India's COVID-19 case count crossed four lakh, and the death toll is now more than 13,000. In the steepest rise in yet, the country reported more than 14,500 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi have all reported their highest cases yet. According to the Health Ministry, India tested its highest number of samples yet in the last 24 hours.





In view of the rising number of cases, both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana decided to postpone Kawad Yatra. After the Supreme Court deferred the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, Gujarat High Court also cancelled Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra that was scheduled to take place on June 23. A Delhi court has directed the state government to consider opening counselling centres to deal with mental health issues, including depression, on an emergent basis.









The World Health Organisation said that the spread of the pandemic is accelerating, as more than 150,000 cases were reported all over the world in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8.8 million. A significant proportion of the new cases were reported in the Americas, South Asia, and the Middle-East.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





