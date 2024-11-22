PVR INOX rolls out AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot

PVR INOX Limited launched Movie Jockey (MJ), an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot to elevate the movie discovery and booking experience for cinema enthusiasts across the country.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited

The chatbot will be available 24/7, and its advanced discovery features tailor movie suggestions to users' choices, including genre, language, location, cinema format, and showtime. It also allows users to select from diverse cinema formats such as IMAX, MX4D, ONYX, ScreenX, Playhouse, and more, the company said.

"Accessibility and personalization are central to the Movie Jockey experience, reflecting our commitment to transforming the customer journey in a digital-first world,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX.

The chatbot will provide support in Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Stashfin appoints Aparna Bihany as SVP of Lending

Financial services platform ﻿Stashfin﻿ appointed Aparna Bihany as Senior Vice President of Lending.

In her new role, Bihany will oversee the development and implementation of innovative lending products, optimize processes, and enhance the customer experience across the lending portfolio, the company said.

She has previously worked with Paytm, where she led initiatives to diversify product offerings and boost customer acquisition, it added. Her other previous experiences include with Clix Capital, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank.

build3 announces Cohort 2 of Impact Startup Academy

﻿Build3﻿ announced Cohort 2 of its Impact Startup Academy (ISA). The second cohort is set to host 100 potential impact entrepreneurs, to help them create a difference by prioritising purpose and profit simultaneously.

build3 cohort 2

"Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where purpose and profit are seen in a singular way, building towards UN-defined SDGs and leveraging ESG norms," said Gaurav Singh, impact entrepreneur and co-creator of the Impact Startup Academy

The cohort will have two distinctive disciplines. The first, Essentials, is priced at Rs 1,990 and will include 10 core sessions with videos and slides, async content & live chat with the cohort, and additional resources like articles, videos and podcasts.

The second discipline, Build Together, is priced at Rs 6,990 and is set to include everything in the Essentials track, and live sessions, creations & assignments, weekly feedback and Q&A sessions, squads or peer groups as well as a Certificate from Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, the company said.

Swiggy announces ownership of World Pickleball League’s Mumbai Team

﻿Swiggy﻿ unveiled its ownership of Team Mumbai in the World Pickleball League (WPBL), India’s first and only global franchise-based pickleball league, the company said in a statement.

WPBL, which was co-founded by former Indian tennis players, Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, is set to have its inaugural season from January 24 to February 2, next year.

"When we started discussing pickleball internally and our association with it, my joke was achar bina khaana kya! Look, it's a fun, easy game to play for most people. And I can see food stalls, a happy game and the whole family there for a great weekend. We fit right into this scenario and deliver joy to folks, as per usual. This partnership with WPBL and Mumbai is Swiggy being part of what makes the city and indeed the world go round. Which is our way," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, of Swiggy Food Marketplace.

"We strongly believe that the World Pickleball League can become one of India’s best and most popular leagues in the next 3-5 years... As one of India’s most-loved companies, Swiggy will add to the overall excitement and help us reach an even larger audience—not just for the league, but for the sport of Pickleball as well," said Natekar.

The company said that its Mumbai team is the second one announced by WBPL, following the Chennai franchise owned by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

International Mind Sports Association recognises poker as mind sport

International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) recognised poker as mind sport, alongside disciplines such as chess and esports.

This recognition paves the way for poker to grow with standardised rules, global competitions, and professional opportunities, the release read.

“This recognition reaffirms what we have long advocated: poker is a discipline that demands not only skill and strategy but also intellectual rigour. Indian jurisprudence has long recognized poker as a game of skill, and this global development further validates that position,” said Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation.

“This milestone is the result of years of the combined efforts of a global community that has always known Poker is more than just a game- it’s a sport of skill, strategy, and intellect… It will not only strengthen poker’s global standing but also opens doors for new opportunities, ensuring a bright future for players and the game itself,” said Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO at Baazi Games (PokerBaazi).

