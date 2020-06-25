Coronavirus updates for June 25

India witnessed yet another record single-day jump in coronavirus cases, with nearly 17,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to Worldometer, India's death toll has now crossed the 15,000 mark.









Keeping the spread of COVID-19 in mind, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class X and XII board exams, while Class XII students will have the option of appearing in exams after conditions become conducive. IIT-Bombay has decided to go completely online for the next semester and not conduct face-to-face lectures. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has cancelled regular trains until August 12, allowing only 230 special trains to run during this period.





Maharashtra has decided to reopen gyms and salons. However, the state government hasn't taken a decision on allowing religious gatherings. Meanwhile, Delhi surpassed Mumbai's tally in the COVID-19 cases, becoming India's worst-hit city.





The global COVID-19 caseload has crossed 9.5 million. Over 1,000 workers in Qatar employed on World Cup 2022 projects have tested positive for coronavirus. The US has reported its second-highest one-day total so far, with more than 34,000 new infections. The World Health Organisation has warned that hospitals are facing a shortage in oxygen concentrators needed to support the breathing of COVID-19 patients.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





[Startup Bharat] This entrepreneur from Halol, Gujarat, has developed an innovative face mask to fight COVID-19





Developed by Hetika Shah, the 4S SHIELD mask covers all the four sensory organs - eyes, nose, ears, and mouth, and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.





This free teleconsultation app aims to make COVID-19 healthcare accessible to all





Swasth app is a result of the collaborative efforts of doctors, healthcare facilities, and healthtech apps to make COVID-19 healthcare accessible and affordable.





Sachin Bansal’s Navi launches lending app for contactless and instant personal loans





The Navi lending app will provide instant loans of up to Rs 5 lakh with tenures of up to 36 months, via a completely digital and contactless process for customers.





No direction home: Racing through Rajasthan during the lockdown





As Dhawal Trivedi rode through colour-coded zones, he discovered many perils, thrills, and existential undertones of the lockdown. Here is a first-person account of his journey through Rajasthan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Automatic Touch-free Hand Sanitizers to Tackle COVID-19





In view of the rapid increase of COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to focus on personal hygiene and social responsibility. There is a high risk of the COVID-19 virus transmission through manual use of sanitisers in public places.





Maharashtra, Delhi among 5 states to receive first batch of COVID-19 drug





Hetero Healthcare is set to deliver the first batch of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.





Impact of Coronavirus on your Business and Digital Marketing Ideas to Consider for the Business Growth





Get to know about the impact of coronavirus on your business & how by applying some innovative digital marketing ideas can boost your business growth.