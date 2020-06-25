The coronavirus outbreak has to lead to face the world a very serious challenge. COVID-19 which originated in China, WHO declared Novel Coronavirus Disease outbreak as a pandemic a human tragedy. This pandemic has led the government to impose nationwide lockdown, shuttering businesses, recommending safety precautions and restricting resident’s movement.





Though these lockdown seems effective in slowing down the virus’s spread, it is gradually impacting the businesses, they suffering the biggest loss of the time. The spread of coronavirus will destroy the global economic growth, the stock market has been broken down and many small and mid-level businesses declare themselves bankrupt.





The government advice to stay at home due to the fear of virus spread has a devastating impact on hotels and restaurants, with airline industry cutting flights and tourists cancelling businesses and holidays, the travel industry has been badly impacted.





It’s a hard time for a world to face the situation and as a business owner or a self-employed individual, you are likely to look for ways to prevent bankruptcy and unemployment apart from protecting everyone from the virus.





Optimize The Situation:

This isn’t a time for panicking, we all should focus on optimising the condition so that we could do something for the betterment. SEO Company can be the ray of sunshine during this deadly darkness. We can stick to optimizing our SEO and digital marketing strategy to get over from this pandemic.





Impactful Social Media connectivity:

We know that how vastly this COVID-19 impacted our lives, we are locked in our homes whether we’ve tested positive or not, we can’t visit our friends or can’t move out for a movie or go to the restaurants but this is a time when your brand needs to stand out and show empathy to help out the needy.

It’s a time when almost everyone stay online, people are spending most of their time being on social media. You need to use your SEO strategy to relay on top of Google’s search engine results pages. In this period of lockdown people still needs things even being at home. You can still build your brand awareness by just connecting your brand with people online.





Stay Visible:

This is the time when it is comparatively easy for your business to drive potential customers to make sales. Since everybody is at home, people usually look for ways to pass their time. You can use some effective tricks to gain more visibility online.

The most effective way to keep in touch with your existing customers is by sending them contextualised, personalised messages. Try to keep be connected with your potential customer through every digital touch point.





LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook – These social media sites where your customers will keep on reviewing your products and exchanging views on your business. You can engage your customer in conversation and you can use these platforms to listen to your customer and these social networking sites will increase your visibility.





Try to Focus on Making Conversions:

Use low cost, high impact digital marketing techniques to make conversions. During this time of pandemic most of the advertisers may go offline, it’s a great time for you to continue your digital marketing journey. By making incremental changes you can actually turn your website visitors to customers. Invest in your website and make it user friendly this will positively impact on the final results.





Accountability for Your Marketing Spend:

To work better, it is important to measure each and every aspect of marketing. You have to ensure that you are covering all the basic marketing efficiencies. Check whether you set a goal correctly, have you connect your search console? Are you aware of all the free data that Google Analytics provides to plan your strategy? Know about the importance of social media platforms contributing in terms of engagement, visibility and profitability.





Use the Outreach Strategy:

There are many calling applications available which you can use to reach your client or customers. You can use Google Hangouts to interview your client about their experiences or services. Enhance your content performance by planning a mini-audit. These are some options that you can use and stay connected with your clients or customers.





By making a phone call, e-mail, text message show them that you care for them and let everyone know that you are open to fight this COVID-19 and ready to help your clients and customers.





It’s time for a world to unite maintaining physical distance to fight coronavirus, we need to take care of ourselves first then others. Take basic protective measures against the COVID-19 recommended by WHO. And focus on the future to prepare ourselves for a better.