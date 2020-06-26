Coronavirus updates for June 26

With yet another highest single-day spike of more than 17,000 new cases, India's coronavirus tally crossed 497,000 on Friday, according to Worldometer.









DGCA announced that international flights will remain suspended till July 15 as the authorities are waiting for the number of cases to decline. To curb the spread, market traders in Assam and Hyderabad have decided to shut shops for eight days. Meanwhile, Karnataka has decided to not reimpose lockdown in Bengaluru. According to the Health Ministry, no deaths have been reported in Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram so far.





The World Health Organisation said that a global initiative to speed up the development of COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatments will require more than $30 billion over the next year. The caution comes as the global death toll climbs towards the 500,000-mark.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Pivot and Persist: Analytics startup uses AI to monitor social distancing amid coronavirus





Amid coronavirus, Pune-based retail analytics startup Glimpse Analytics has repurposed its AI device to alert in case of social distancing and occupancy limit violations in stores and offices.





Pivot and Persist: This Mumbai company's AR and AI-powered smart glasses can scan 300 people at a time for COVID-19 symptoms





Founded in 2014, Ajna Lens develops smart glasses for defence and healthcare sectors. It counts DRDO, the Indian Army, and the Indian Navy among its clients.





How QSR startup Wow! Momo innovated amidst the lockdown to survive the COVID-19 crisis





Sagar Daryani, CEO and Co-founder of Wow! Momo, at a keynote session at the SmashUp! 2020 conference, spoke about the new normal for food and beverage industry, and how the QSR brand is surviving the coronavirus crisis.





Despite Covid-19 challenges, fintech founders confident of emerging stronger





Founders of fintech startups feel COVID-19 will test their business model, but the need of the hour is to remain focussed on the customers and try out different things





Coronavirus: about 30pc MSMEs enhanced digital presence during the lockdown, says report





According to a survey conducted by EIG, nearly 60 percent of MSMEs believe that it will take up to six months for the business to return to normal.





Coronavirus pandemic harder on women, but they can cope better: Prof. Dafna





Professor Dafna Kariv, along with other panellists, was speaking at the SmashUp 2020 conference held by TiE Delhi-NCR chapter. The session was focussed on female entrepreneurship and discussed intersections of female entrepreneurship and the current coronavirus crisis.





Pandemic Heroes: This Class 12 student from Delhi is empowering women by enabling them to make masks amid COVID-19





With an objective to help underprivileged women earn a consistent source of income, 16-year-old Anahit Bindra has kicked off an initiative in her neighbourhood known as ‘Sew the Divide’.





Life after lockdown: Here’s the new normal for travel enthusiasts in the future





If you are bitten by the travel bug, you need to gear up for new ways of planning a trip and going places in the days ahead, post the COVID-19 lockdown. Our travel writer offers some insights on the new travel norms of the future.





Could COVID-19 bring a shift in the alternative medicine industry?





The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for alternative medicine. Here’s what the industry can expect in the near future.





The new dimensions of wellness industry in post-pandemic times





Holistic health and wellness are now going to take the centerstage. Consumers who spent their resources on leisurewear are now moving towards becoming more health and wellness-conscious than ever.





NRAI launches SOPs and safety guidelines to 'COVID-proof' restaurants





NRAI has partnered with Releski, a Bengaluru-based skill-tech company, to set SOPs pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods, and general health sanctity of employees.





Apparel retailers' FY21 revenue may fall 30 pc on store closures, low demand due to COVID-19: Report





The analysis is based on a sample of 60 rated apparel retailers that represent a third of the sector's revenue, and considers a staggered easing of the lockdown, and majority of stores reopening in June.





No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: Yediyurappa





The chief minister is set to hold a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control COVID-19.