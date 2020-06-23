How COVID-19 will speed up the adoption of automation

In the COVID-19 environment, where contactless interaction is the top priority, automation technologies have found faster adoption than ever.





During MSME Week, The Beauty Co. founder Suraj Vazirani explained how one can take their first steps into the world of ecommerce, and start his/her own private label.





Founders of Enheroes

Enheroes is AI-blockchain-extended reality-based intellectual engagement platform that aims to change the intellectual sustainability needs of the energy sector.





Devir Singh Bhandari

The pandemic has forced consumers to become more health and hygiene-conscious, and 26-year-old Devir Singh Bhandari is dipping a toe in the wellness industry.





Dr Shristi Batra and Rubal Chib - founders of QZense

QZense, founded by Rubal Chib and Dr Srishti Batra, offers an IoT solution to minimise the loss of food due to internal spoilage, ripeness, sweetness, and shelf life.





Jyoti Kumar Sinha, a Padma Shri awardee and an ex-RAW officer, is providing free, quality education to the Musahar children in Bihar with a CBSE-affiliated residential school.





Image source: Shutterstock

Aarogya Setu has been India's fastest-growing app across categories. It crossed 100 million downloads in May, and continues to be the #1 app on Google Play Store.





