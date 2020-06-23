How COVID-19 will speed up the adoption of automation
In the COVID-19 environment, where contactless interaction is the top priority, automation technologies have found faster adoption than ever.
- +0
- +0
COVID-19 and the adoption of automation
In the COVID-19 environment, where contactless interaction is the top priority, automation technologies have found faster adoption than ever.
How to sell on ecommerce amidst COVID-19
During MSME Week, The Beauty Co. founder Suraj Vazirani explained how one can take their first steps into the world of ecommerce, and start his/her own private label.
Digitally transforming the energy sector
Enheroes is AI-blockchain-extended reality-based intellectual engagement platform that aims to change the intellectual sustainability needs of the energy sector.
From filmmaker to a wellness entrepreneur
The pandemic has forced consumers to become more health and hygiene-conscious, and 26-year-old Devir Singh Bhandari is dipping a toe in the wellness industry.
Transforming the fresh food supply chain in India
QZense, founded by Rubal Chib and Dr Srishti Batra, offers an IoT solution to minimise the loss of food due to internal spoilage, ripeness, sweetness, and shelf life.
This Padma Shri awardee is providing free education
Jyoti Kumar Sinha, a Padma Shri awardee and an ex-RAW officer, is providing free, quality education to the Musahar children in Bihar with a CBSE-affiliated residential school.
MeitY working to make Aarogya Setu app accessible
Aarogya Setu has been India's fastest-growing app across categories. It crossed 100 million downloads in May, and continues to be the #1 app on Google Play Store.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0