Amazon India to hire 20,000 temporary staff in customer service

This is a flexible work opportunity offered by Amazon India as the ecommerce player believes that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months

By Thimmaya Poojary
28th Jun 2020
Leading ecommerce marketplace Amazon India announced that it has opened close to 20,000 seasonal employment opportunities in its customer service (CS) organisation.


According to a statement issued by the company, most of the positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ programme that provides flexible work-from-home options.


The new positions are now open in the cities of Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal, and Lucknow.


The eligibility criteria for these positions include – minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada. This will require these individuals to support customer needs and deliver personalised, peculiar experiences that customers love through various mediums like email, chat, social media, and phone. 


Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.


The jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last seven years in India.


“We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organization in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons,” said, Akshay Prabhu, Director – Customer Service, Amazon India.


Those interested in these jobs will be able work from the offices of Amazon or from their homes. According to the company, based on the candidates’ performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the present temporary positions are likely to be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year.

 

“These new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times,” Akshay said.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

