[Funding alert] Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga-based startup SARVA

SARVA, a yoga-based wellness startup, on Tuesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from ace cricketer and entrepreneur Shikhar Dhawan.

Sarvesh Shashi, Founder SARVA, and Co-founder DIVA Yoga, said,

“We are very happy to have Shikhar Dhawan on board as an investor and partner. Sports and fitness go hand-in-hand and Shikhar aligned completely with SARVA’s philosophy of holistic health and well-being, which is a must for a fast-paced game like cricket. His involvement will help us rebrand yoga as authentic yet modern and inclusive yet transformative - a positioning that yoga has never had in India”.

SARVA so far has raised over $8 million in funding from an illustrious list of global investors including David Giampaolo, noted entrepreneur in the global health and fitness sector; Mark Mastrov, an entrepreneur hailed as the ‘Steve jobs of Fitness’; Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Zumba, Fireside Ventures and Mantra Capital. Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor also back the venture.

The Mumbai-based brand said it aims to connect seven billion breaths through yoga and mindfulness, showcasing it as a seamless part of various lifestyles, individuals, and professionals, and how it has changed them.

Shikhar Dhawan said,

“SARVA is doing great work towards empowering people with tools to lead better lives and I am thrilled to join their mission of connecting seven billion breaths. My personal journey with fitness and wellness began when I entered the world of cricket. I have first-hand benefitted from yoga, be it while recovering from an injury, getting back into shape, building stamina or staying focussed before a game.”

SARVA and its women-centric brand DIVA Yoga claims to have grown aggressively since its inception in 2016 and now have an integrated offline and online offering. The newly-launched SARVA yoga app, available for Android and iOS users, is currently divided into two categories: Body, that hosts video on demand, live and an interactive offering which is currently under progress; Mind - a collection of authentic Indian stories for sleep, meditation, and mindfulness. The third category to be launched soon is called Nourish, which will host healthy recipes, skin-care tips, and more.





SARVA and DIVA Yoga have a global digital reach of over 200 million. The brands have set out to help people across 25 countries, including the US, UK, and Italy.