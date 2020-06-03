[Funding alert] Fertility platform IVF Access raises $5M from Vertex Ventures SEA & India

IVF Access will use this funding to set up IVF clinics across India that provide assisted reproductive treatments, enabled by a proprietary IT platform.

By Sujata Sangwan
3rd Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

IVF Access, a Bengaluru-based healthcare startup focused on providing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments in India, has raised $5 million in Series A funding. 


The investment was made by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India (Vertex Ventures SEA & India) and will see its Managing Partner, Ben Mathias, joining the board of IVF Access. The capital will be deployed to set up IVF clinics across India that provide assisted reproductive treatments, with its operations enabled by a proprietary IT platform, the company said in a statement.


Naresh Rao, Co-founder and CEO of IVF Access, shared, 


“When it comes to IVF, access is everything. IVF Access will increase the reach of such fertility treatments through a chain of clinics in India, where couples trying to conceive will have access to both technology and medical expertise.”


IVF Access Founders

IVF Access Founders (L-R): Pravin Kumar Sethuraman, Harinath Chakravarthy, Naresh Rao and Nikhil Rajmohan

Also Read

Vertex Ventures announces the final close of its SEA & India Fund IV at $305M


According to a report by advisory firm EY, an estimated 10 to 15 percent of married couples in India, or 27.5 million couples, who are actively seeking children, suffer from infertility. The increasing marital age, postponement of childbearing, demographic skew, and lifestyle risk factors are key factors driving this trend.


Despite the market opportunity, the penetration of IVF treatment is currently very low in India. IVF Access aims to change that by increasing the reach of such fertility treatments and procedures for couples all across the country.


IVF Access was founded in September 2019 by Naresh Rao, Nikhil Rajmohan, Harinath Chakravarthy and Pravin Sethuraman, the former management team at Nova IVI Fertility that grew the business to 20 IVF centres across 15 cities. 


“Demand for assisted reproductive treatments far exceeds the supply across the country. IVF Access’ management team is the best in the industry – we are confident they will empower doctors with the training and infrastructure they need in order to meet this growing need,” added Ben Mathias, Managing Partner of Vertex Ventures SEA & India.


Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India invests in high-growth startups seeking their first round of institutional venture capital funding in Southeast Asia and India, with a primary focus on Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and other emerging hubs of innovation across the region. 

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

After Mitron, Google takes down Remove China Apps from Play Store

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Amazon India extends packaging free shipping programme to 100 cities

Thimmaya Poojary

Microsoft launches new programme for agritech startups in India

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Meet the brothers distributing 500 litres of milk to underprivileged kids every day amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How startups should ensure mental wellbeing of employees post lockdown

Ashwin Naik

India Inc's IT spends may fall 8 pc in 2020 to $83.5 billion, says Gartner

Press Trust of India

Winners of the 2019 K-Startup Grand Challenge say why it makes a great springboard for starting up

Apoorva Puranik

NCLAT dismisses plea seeking probe against Ola and Uber on price fixing

Press Trust of India

After Mitron, Google takes down Remove China Apps from Play Store

Rashi Varshney

Technology-enabled solutions to drive governments’ delivery of civic services in the future

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India