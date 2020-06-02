Delhi-based SaaS startup Knorish on Tuesday raised $3,23,000 as part of its Pre Series A funding round, as a follow up to the seed round raised in December last year from 100X.VC. The current round also saw participation from the Standard Greases Family group and Uday Sodhi, ex-Business Head of Sony Liv.





Founded by Kinner N Sacchdev and Rakhi Wadhwa, Knorish is an all-in-one knowledge commerce SaaS platform that enables individuals such as artists, trainers, coaches, professionals, consultants, experts, and institutions to build and launch their entire online business.





Knorish co-founders Kiner Sachdev and Rakhi Wadhwa





The platform offers a host of features such as powerful website builder tool, course builder, pre-integrated payment gateways to automate payment collection, along with hundreds of other tools to quickly launch online academies and businesses.





“The best way to do business currently is by going online. Not only do Knorish customers stand to discover newer avenues for revenue, but they will find more users for their training content from around the world faster,” Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-founder of Knorish said.





Content creators use the startup’s platform to sell online courses and recorded webinars such as on the TiEinstitute.in, sbacademy.in, and hundreds of other such platforms, while several schools are also using the platform for managing their classes, content, and live classes even by integrating Google Meet and Zoom applications.





In fact, several content creators have been able to cross a few lakhs in sales within the first few weeks of their launch. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Knorish has seen over 400 percent rise in the number of content creators and usage on the platform.





However, according to the co-founders, the platform’s real strength lies in the ease of use enabled by an appealing UI, and a content engine powered by the videos, blogs, courses, and a strong knowledge base.





“Knorish is a great new-age business that is disrupting the online training and education market. Its platform is empowering educational institutes and trainers during the toughest phase of their businesses,” Uday Sodhi, ex-Business Head of Sony Liv.





Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC, said, “Knorish provides an easy way to create training content, have it on your own website with your brand and domain name, and full control of everything. The funding success of Knorish affirms our belief in the unique model that 100X.VC offers the early-stage startup ecosystem.”





The global online education market is slated to reach $325 billion in the next few years. Increased smartphone and internet penetration, content digitisation, demand for virtual learning environments, and professional content providers for sophisticated course materials for higher education and vocational training will be the key driving force behind online learning.





As such, more than 1,000 academies have signed up on Knorish in the last 40 days, and several have started earning in lakhs a month already.