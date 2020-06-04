Hiring personnel is one of the primary and important processes for any type of company. A human resources department thus forms an intrinsic part of an organisation.





Right from recruiting candidates to training them to making them happy with the company environment is the job of the HR manager. Maintaining a healthy and positive environment for the employees increases one's productivity which then eventually impacts the growth and goals of the organisation. Thus an HR professional is not just responsible for the individual growth of a person but also responsible for managing an organisation’s overall development.





In these unprecedented times, companies are increasingly looking towards HR managers to help satisfy this core organisational goal. And if you are someone who enjoys managing people and driving the overall growth of an organisation, then these job roles might excite you.





Square Yards

HR Manager

Experience needed: Not specified





The prop-tech platform is looking for someone who is fluent in English, is aggressive, and confident as well, and has a deep understanding of recruitment processes and candidates' selection methods.





The candidate at Square Yards will be required to partner with hiring managers to determine staffing needs. They need to perform in-person and phone interviews or screen candidates. Their responsibilities include mapping role criteria, defining position description, documenting specifications as well as assessing candidates to ensure qualification match, cultural fit and compatibility.





For more information, click here.





TikTok

HR Operations Specialist

Experience needed: 1-3 years





As a HR Operations Specialist at TikTok, the candidate is required to conduct orientation for new employees as well as prepare and collect employment onboarding-related documents. An ideal candidate should understand the company's HR policies, and should be able to clearly provide support and answers to employees' queries. They need to also assist employees with benefits operation, their leave operation and global mobility operation among others.





For more information, click here.





Amazon

HR Business Partner

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate's role at Amazon includes implementing employee surveys or questionnaires and working with site lead in analysis and action planning based on survey results. They will be responsible for onboarding and partnering with the recruitment team in hiring associates based on business forecasts. The candidate is expected to partner with business leaders and other support functions to maintain a highly-motivated and engaged workforce as well as implement new policies, procedures, and programmes in support of business.





For more information, click here.





Myntra

Senior Manager - Internal Communication

Experience needed: 4+ years





The e-commerce platform is looking for someone who has an understanding of digital and social media tools and can manage multiple projects simultaneously.





The candidate's responsibilities include managing all internal communications channels and create content and interactive experiences for the organisation's meetings, speaking opportunities, and events. They are required to manage and own quarterly calendar for all key messages to ensure relevant, timely and consistent delivery of the same, including newsletters, mails, and any other internal publications. They are also responsible for partnering with senior leadership and other teams to ensure alignment on the communication programmes.





For more information, click here.





Fitternity

HR and Admin Manager

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Fitness discovery and booking platform Fitternity needs a HR manager who can manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the employees as well as drive employee engagement activities and training and development. The candidate is required to educate employees on policies and procedures and improve them as and when required.





An ideal candidate should have strong administration skills, familiarity with business software (such as Microsoft Office Excellent), interpersonal and customer-facing skills and strong communication skills (both written and verbal).





For more information, click here.