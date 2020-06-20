[Jobs Roundup] Juggle with keywords with these SEO job openings

Search Engine Optimisation or SEO is the process of getting views or traffic from the free or organic search results on search engines. SEO can be used to both increase the quality or quantity of traffic visiting a particular website. Good SEO practices do not only improve the user experience for brands but also helps in gaining the trust of users.





In today's unprecedented world, where brands are constantly reducing marketing budgets, it becomes very important to have an SEO specialist in the team to improve the brand positioning of the company without having to spend much.













If juggling with keywords, and a drive to place your company's brand right at the top excites you, YourStory lists a few SEO job openings in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Wandertrails Services

SEO Specialist

Experience required: 3 to 6 years





Traveltech startup Wandertrails is looking for someone to manage and improve its organic search engine performance and goal-setting based on click-through rates, traffic, and conversions. The candidate will be responsible for working towards quarterly SEO department performance targets, review the business’s content on a regular basis, and identify opportunities, points of improvement, and creative solutions for the business’s SEO programmes.





The candidate must have prior experience in content marketing, content growth and SEO. They should have excellent written communication skill and the ability to conduct SEO analyses for trends. They should understand analytical tools such as SEOMoz, Omniture, Google Analytics, Coremetrics, Webmaster tools, Buzzstream, Screaming Frog, Majestic, and Moz, among others. Some working knowledge in HTML, Java-script, AJAX CSS, and Flash, will be an added benefit.





ZB Ventures

SEO Analyst

Experience required: 2+ years





Ecommerce solutions provider ZB Ventures is looking for an SEO Analyst to create and work on solution plans to ensure that all deliverables go in a timely and effective manner. The candidate will be required to demonstrate technical excellence in SEO and digital marketing on the projects. They will be tested on their ability to deliver error-free and high-quality output on projects.





The candidate must have at least 1.5-2 years of experience in digital marketing with a particular focus on SEO. They should have prior experience of working in client servicing and content writing for marketing websites, campaigns, and articles.





Money Guru

Digital Marketing Specialist

Experience required: 4 to 5 years





Fintech startup Money Guru is looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who has an innovative mind with an ROI driven attitude. The candidate should have experience working in paid and organic marketing either for a startup or a digital marketing agency and can scale the business, as well as can bring strong traction through multiple channels.





The candidate must have a minimum of three years of experience working with an early-stage startup or a leading digital media agency. Two plus years of experience in content marketing is mandatory. They should have excellent writing and communication skills, and experience in building a comprehensive digital marketing strategy from scratch.





Medikabazaar

Content Writer and SEO

Experience required: 4 to 7 years





Healthtech startup Medikabazaar is looking for someone who would be responsible for conducting thorough research on industry-related topics and generate ideas for new content. They will be responsible for writing clear marketing copies to promote its products and services.





The candidate needs to be up-to-date with the latest SEO news, and methods such as Googles Algorithm. They should be able to create online ad campaigns and press releases, and work within the budget allotted for marketing campaign. They will also be responsible for building the most effective, high-quality links possible from relevant external sites and web properties. The candidate must have work experience as a Content Writer, and experience in doing research using multiple sources. They must have excellent writing and editing skills, as well as analytical skills in English. The candidate should have the ability to meet deadlines, observe, and strategically suggest the futuristic SEO changes.





Impact Guru

Manager - SEO

Experience required: 3 to 8 years





Crowdfunding platform Impact Guru is looking for a goal-oriented team player who would be responsible for managing SEO optimisation and evolution across all categories and product lines. The candidate will be responsible for planning and budgeting for all businesses, ensuring that Impact Guru achieves its growth goals.





The candidate must have strong analytical skills, an understanding of web protocols, web application architectures and frameworks, and web development. They should be experts in HTML, CSS, and cross-browser development.





