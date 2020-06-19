SEO Tools to Rank Your Website Faster : 2020

SEO tools is helpful for the businessmen to create such websites which can get higher rank in the search engines.





The SEO will bring more qualified and potential customers to your website and SEO will also increase the conversion rate of the website. SEO is also helpful for your business to increase its brand awareness.





If you are just starting the SEO of your website, you will have to face lots of problems. To make the SEO process easy, the website developers make use of the SEO tools.





Here, we will discuss the top SEO tools that can rank your website faster.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is a paid SEO tool and it can enhance your SEO efforts in tons of ways. With the help of Ahrefs, you can also enhance such SEO tactics for which you don’t have enough knowledge.





By using Ahrefs, you can analyze the high traffic pages of your competitors. As a result, you can find out the low-hanging content opportunities. To rank higher in the search engines, you will have to follow the link building strategies of your competitors.





Ahrefs is also the best tool which provides you with an idea about the link building strategies of your competitors. After analyzing their link building strategies, you can also create your link building strategies.





You can also use this tool as a keyword finding tool. With the help of its keyword finding tool, you can easily find out the low competition keywords.





After writing well-optimized posts on the low competition keywords, you can easily rank these posts higher in the search engines.





Some technical SEO issues can hurt the SEO of your website. You can also find out these issues on your website. After finding and removing these issues, you can easily increase the ranking of your website.

SEMRush

You can also use SEMRush to boost up the SEO and content marketing strategies of your website.





To optimize your overall marketing strategy, this tool is using lots of features and tools. If you want to drive more and more traffic to your website, you can use its long-tail keywords tool.





By using this tool, you can easily find out the low competition long-tail keywords with high traffic. After writing the well-optimized post on this keyword, you can easily rank it in the search engines.





This tool will also provide you with an opportunity to find out the content opportunities by finding the high-performance keywords of your competitors. You can also create a project on this tool and track the ranking of your keywords in the search engines.





If you have created the high DA and PA backlinks but these backlinks are disappeared without showing any warning, you can also reclaim these backlinks. You can also find out your organic competitors and you can also follow their SEO strategies.





This tool also provides you with an opportunity to find out and fix the critical issues in your website. You can also create new link building strategies.

Moz

Moz is an essential all-in-one SEO software suite. This essential software has lots of tools that can improve the SEO of your website. The most important feature of this tool is the links explorer.





To use this tool effectively, you should type the URL of your website or your competitor’s website in its search bar. After hitting the search button, you will get a complete profile of the site’s links.





If you want to improve the ranking of a specific page, you can also explorer a specific page in the Moz’s search bar. It will provide the complete detail about the link building strategies of your website or your competitor’s website.





You can also use its feature of keyword explorer. When you explore keywords by using this tool, you will get an idea about the low competition and high competition keywords.





This tool will also provide you with an idea about the average monthly organic traffic of these keywords.





By following the low keywords with high traffic, you can easily get success. You can also use its feature of the rank tracker.





In this feature, you can place some keywords for your website. After placing these keywords, you can trace the ranking of these keywords.

Google Search Console

If you are looking for a free tool to increase the ranking of your website, Google Search Console is the best tool for you.





By using this free tool, you can find out the issues that are preventing your website from being indexed in the search engines.





You can use Google Search Console in various ways to increase the ranking of your website.





First, you can use it to submit the sitemap of your website. After submitting a sitemap of your website in the Google Search Console, you can tell the search engines about individual pages on your website.





This essential tool will provide you with an idea about the keywords that users are using to get access to your website. By focusing on the most performing keywords, you can drive more traffic to your website.





This is also the best tool to get an idea about the most popular pages of your website. You can also track the visitors to your website.





You can check either your website is mobile-friendly or not. This is also the best tool to track your link building strategies. You can also check and fix the broken links by using this tool.

KWFinder

If you want to increase the traffic to your website, you should use this tool.





Its reason is that most of the people don’t find the focused keywords. If they don’t find the focused keywords, they can’t rank these keywords properly and instantly on Google.





By using the KWFinder, you can find out the long-tail keywords. This will provide you with an idea about the best long-tail keywords which have low competition and high monthly traffic.





With the help of this tool, you can also find out the best long-tail keywords which have high average monthly traffic.





Most of the people can also use this tool to analyze the reports on the backlinks and SERPs.





By using this analysis tool, you can easily track and improve the ranking of the keywords.