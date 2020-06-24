Myntra’s End of Reason Sale 2020 sees 3.5 million shoppers

Myntra's bi-annual online shopping event End of Reason Sale (EORS) witnessed a traffic of 3.5 million shoppers, with over 10 million items sold spread over a period of four days.





According to a statement issued by Myntra, the Flipkart Group-owned platform processed over 8,000 orders and sold 18,800 items per minute at peak. It also recorded over 30 percent growth in traffic on a yearly basis during the event.





The EROS was held from June 19 to 22 when there were doubts on how shoppers would be receptive of such an event. However, the leading fashion apparel and accessories marketplace said over four million orders were placed on its platform amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram





The platform registered over seven lakh first-time shoppers, of which 56 percent were from Tier-II cities and beyond. Further, the number of customers from Tier-II and III cities increased to 86 percent.





On the performance of EORS, Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said, “The 12th edition of EORS was a unique and special edition, coming as it did, a few days into Unlock 1.0. The event has managed to bring back smiles on both brands, as well as shoppers.”





In this year's EROS, Myntra tried to focus on building deeper in-roads into the Tier-II and III markets, and have stronger linkages with the offline stores, as well as brands. The event integrated and collaborated with 400 offline stores of more than 60 brands, enabling them to be live on their platform.





Among the categories which saw higher demands were, men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, men’s casuals, and personal care.





The platform saw people from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune shopping the most. According to Myntra, shopping trends among people in both urban and rural areas indicated a preference for international brands, trendy outfits, and sportswear.





Given the coronavirus pandemic where ensuring safety is a top priority, Myntra said all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were in place while handling and delivering the packages, It also ensured that all the technology-related activities were done remotely, with employees working from home.