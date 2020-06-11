Piaggio India launches ecommerce platform

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an ecommerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its brands Vespa and Aprilia, considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic.





Through the online stores, customers can now explore the range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, select their city, dealership, apply for a loan, and book online by paying Rs 1,000, the company said in a statement.





"We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in near future for our customers," Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.





He added, "We are committed to facilitate our customers to experience our world-class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility, and empower them to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation."





Earlier in May, Vespa and Aprilia dealerships resumed operations in Karnataka with the partial easing of the lockdown.





Piaggio India said it has opened Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a staggered manner, and are operating them in a safe environment, following social distancing protocols, including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear, using hand sanitisers. Further, the online platform will help the process of buying in the current times.





The dealerships are now open in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga, and Udupi, Piaggio India said in a statement.





Piaggio India has already resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of Vespa

and Aprilia scooters.





"We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality, and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction," Diego Graffi said.





