Reliance Jio is offering free Amazon Prime subscriptions to JioFiber users; here's how to avail

'Tis the season of partnerships and alliances.





As India's OTT and telecom market heats up like never before, two of the leading operators in both segments have tied up to dole out freebies to users.





Reliance Jio is offering one year of Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 to JioFiber users at no additional cost. Users across JioFiber's Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans can avail this offer.





"Both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for this offer. Customers on Silver and Bronze plans can recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plan to avail this offer," Reliance Jio said in a statement.









This partnership coincides with Amazon Prime Video's premiere of the much-awaited Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, which has set off the direct-to-digital trend in India.





Besides access to Prime Video, JioFiber users can enjoy all other benefits that come with an Amazon Prime subscription, including free shipping, same-day delivery, early access deals, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading.





To avail the plan, users can go to the MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to their JioFiber account. Then, they have to click on the '1-Year Amazon Prime Membership' banner and sign-in to their Amazon account to start streaming or shopping. Additionally, the Amazon Prime Video app is now available on Jio set-top-box.





Ahead of the announcement, Reliance Jio and Prime Video India were seen engaging in some light-hearted Twitter banter, with the latter stating that "this partnership is truly Made in Heaven" — a hat tip to Amazon's original web series from 2019.









Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement,





"At Amazon, we constantly strive to offer customers, the best-in-class entertainment. With this launch, we will further extend the reach and access of Amazon Prime Video in India, giving more customers the experience of watching our broad selection of popular Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, Indian as well as international shows, on their TV sets.”

Interestingly, this is the second time in a week that Jio has liaised with an OTT operator. Prior to this, it rolled out a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399 to prepaid users of Jio 4G at no additional cost.





The offer can be availed if users recharge their Jio 4G SIM with the Rs 401 or Rs 2,599 plans, or topped up with the Rs 612 or Rs 1,208 data vouchers.





As India's internet ecosystem gets more competitive, with the expansion of domestic players and the entry of international operators, such strategic partnerships in the OTT and telecom space are likely to become the order of the day.