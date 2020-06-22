Shaadi.com sees over 1 lakh members use video calling service to connect with potential matches

Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com on Monday said over one lakh members have used its new in-app video calling feature 'Shaadi Meet' to connect with their potential partners instead of face-to-face meetings at coffee houses and restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.





Shaadi.com launched the feature on June 19. It claims that on the day of the launch, around 75,000 members used the video calling facility. On Day 2, the number went up by 40 percent to 1.05 lakh. The overall engagement on the platform since the launch of Shaadi Meet has gone up by 21 percent, a statement said.





The company attributed this growth to the robust privacy features and easy user interface of the feature.





"Understanding the need of virtual meets in times of social distancing, Shaadi.com enabled its users to fast forward their search from the safety and security of their homes. Ensuring complete safety and security, users don't have to share their contact details at all to use the video calling feature," it said.





One can turn on or off their video as well as audio, on the basis of their convenience, and can set a convenient time to receive a Meet Request and decide who can invite them for a Meet by changing their account settings.





"In the times we are living in, virtual meetings have become the new normal. As we are physically distancing, we have become socially closer. Shaadi Meet stands testimony to our singular purpose of improving the matchmaking experience of our members and empowering them to take control of their destiny. What we are proud of is the fact that we have been able to pull this off entirely, while working remotely," Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, said.





Earlier in April, the popular matchmaking site launched ‘Weddings from Home’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.





The initiative aims to help couples across all communities, cultures and religions get married and continue wedding celebrations via video calls from their own homes during these times of social distancing.





Through Weddings from Home, Shaadi.com is providing end-to-end services to honour a couple’s big day virtually, right from offering bridal make-up tutorials, to finding a singer for the sangeet and organising all the ceremonies a couple wishes to have.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)