Social media company ShareChat migrates to Google Cloud

The move will enable ShareChat to scale its business, improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall performance of the app.

By Press Trust of India
16th Jun 2020
Google Cloud on Monday said regional language social media company ShareChat has fully migrated its infrastructure to its platform.


The move will enable ShareChat to scale its business, improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall performance of the app that serves more than 60 million monthly active users in 15 different Indian languages, a statement said.
ShareChat
ShareChat lays off 101 employees as COVID-19 hits business plans


ShareChat heavily relies on IT infrastructure, given the high-intensity data and high volume of content and traffic the platform generates, such as posts, likes, views, and followers. A large proportion of its active users hail from tier-II and III cities, with the majority of them relying on 2G networks.


"Hence, minimising the impact of mobile bandwidth and delivering a great experience for users of the app are the most critical business needs for ShareChat," the statement said.


No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.


"We made the decision to move and standardise on Google Cloud because we believe this will help us build better future technologies. The advances we have been able to drive with reliability, scalability and observability from day one have also been a major plus," Venkatesh Ramaswamy, Vice President (engineering) at Sharechat, said.


Karan Bajwa, managing director of Google Cloud India, said the partnership will help ShareChat implement scalable and reliable infrastructure that will continue to enable it to deliver cloud-based services to millions of ShareChat users, nationwide.


Earlier in February, the Bengaluru-based platform said had acquired Elanic, a peer to peer (P2P) marketplace for fashion and lifestyle goods.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

