When the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus was imposed in India, TV actor Snehil Dixit Mehra took to Instagram to create special videos. She soon became popular as BC (Bheri Cute) Aunty, and gained instant recognition for her relevant, one-minute videos across several social media platforms.





Snehil Dixit

Starting with film and web-series reviews, Snehil created characters in her videos that were not only relevant, but also close to her heart. Recently, she has also been making headlines for bagging a role in the second season of ALT Balaji and ZEE5’s web series Apharan.





DJ Akbar Sami

Akbar Sami is one of the most loved DJs in our country.





Best known for his Bollywood remixes and original fusions of House and Trance Music, and incorporating traditional Sufi and Qawwali melodies, he knows just how to lift up the spirits of a crowd and set the mood for any occasion.





A dancer, choreographer, and a child actor, Akbar has always been a music buff all his life and has won many accolades over the years.

Read our exclusive interview with DJ Akbar as he talks about his most memorable performances, his favourite tracks, and his online cloud clubbing initiative that was launched during the lockdown.





Kavita Devgan

A bowl of blueberries, a bunch of lychees, a clutch of jackfruit, or a box of goji berries? Which is best for you?

Go by facts, says author and nutritionist Kavita Devgan, who believes that people can eat their way to a longer, healthier life. All foods have something good going for them, but information is the key.





In her new book, 'Fix it with Food,' Kavita talks about wholesome, everyday foods that are a treasure trove of important nutrients for optimum mental and physical health. It provides plenty of information on 40 superfoods like bananas, ghee, Java plums and sugar apples that are easily available and good for you. The book also offers practical tips and fantastic recipes to help make these foods a part of your daily diet.





Dhawal had to undergo thermal screening on the way to Rajasthan

As the world is rallying together to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus, don’t miss this article by Dhawal Trivedi on discovering the perils and thrills of inter-state travel in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.





A native of Banswara in Rajasthan, Dhawal works in a non-profit research institute based in New Delhi. The national capital has been his second home for half a decade, but like millions of people during the Lockdown-1, he was longing to go back to his home in Rajasthan. So, he set off on his motorbike with his backpack which contained a few clothes, three bottles of water, fruits, biscuits, a laptop, and essential documents.





People have developed many new habits during the lockdown





With coronavirus here to stay indefinitely, and the number of cases increasing in India and globally by the day, taking precautionary methods and creating new lockdown habits has become the new normal.





We have all come to terms with the situation and have been adjusting our lifestyles around this highly infectious disease. What’s more? We have also developed many new habits that will stay with us for a long time to come.





From strict personal hygiene and handwashing rituals to reading books, meal planning and preparation, practising gratitude and turning to faith, and communicating with loved ones through Zoom call, Skype, and WhatsApp, there are many new habits which will become our new normal.





Kaustubh Sonalkar

Are your favourite authors Satyajit Ray, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Ayn Rand? Is your favourite fictional hero Harry Potter? Is sports the love of your life? If so, you would find a kindred soul in Kaustubh Sonalkar, President, HR, Essar Group, and CEO, Essar Foundation.





Kaustubh is the author of an upcoming book titled ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee,' which will offer day to day inspiration for life. This book is a compilation of many incidents and his own experiences down the years that have taught him invaluable lessons.

He believes in the axiom, ‘Paint every day as your masterpiece,’ as he believes it is the only way to enjoy life to its fullest.

Don’t miss his responses to our Proust questionnaire where he talks about his loves, regrets, heroes, passions, and much more.