SOSV graduates 3 new Indian startups from its Chinaccelerator programme

US-based early-stage venture capital firm SOSV has graduated three new Indian startups from its Chinaccelerator programme this year.





These include Instoried (AI-powered customer engagement solution), Deyor Camps (millennial-focussed online lifestyle community), and Kalagoto (provider of consumer insights, segmentation, and targeting for ecommerce companies).





SOSV was recognised as one of the most active seed investors in the world in 2019, with over $740 million under management. In the last few years, it has also ramped up its India investments, backing 26 startups till date, mostly in the areas of AI, blockchain, social commerce, fintech, esports, travel, and healthcare.





SOSV also runs MOX, a mobile-focussed accelerator programme. MOX and Chinaccelerator oversee SOSV's investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia.





Photo: SOSV





William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director at Chinaccelerator, said in a statement:





“India is our number one market, and SOSV was among the top 10 most active early-stage investors in India last year. We would like to bring our expertise to Indian entrepreneurs so that they can break through the competition with Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other large VC-backed companies."





Chinaccelerator, a Shanghai-based programme, was the first accelerator to launch in Asia in 2010. It focusses on cross-border internet operations and helps consumer tech startups enter China (which is a restricted market).





It also assists B2B enterprises in building and scaling global businesses from Asia.





Oscar Ramos, Partner and Managing Director at Chinaccelerator, said,





“The programme not only opens up a global ecosystem of enterprise clients, channel partners, and investors but also walks together with founders and their teams to implement the best practices from around the world on startup management: product, growth hacking as well as fundraising.”





Besides the three Indian startups, there are 11 other companies that would be graduating from the programme this year.





These include Braingaze (Spain), TheFutures.io (UK), VegaX (US, Korea), Seaquake (US), FlashFomo (Australia), Rosetta.ai (Taiwan), Learn2Play (Cyprus), Xixilab (Hong Kong, Shanghai), TabTrader (Netherlands), Genetsis (Shanghai), and Covario (Switzerland).





The SOSV Demo Day is scheduled for June 17, 2020.