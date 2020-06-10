SOSV graduates 3 new Indian startups from its Chinaccelerator programme

US-headquartered SOSV, one of the most active seed investors in the world, has graduated three Indian startups this year as a part of its Chinaccelerator programme.

By Sohini Mitter
10th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-based early-stage venture capital firm SOSV has graduated three new Indian startups from its Chinaccelerator programme this year.


These include Instoried (AI-powered customer engagement solution), Deyor Camps (millennial-focussed online lifestyle community), and Kalagoto (provider of consumer insights, segmentation, and targeting for ecommerce companies).


SOSV was recognised as one of the most active seed investors in the world in 2019, with over $740 million under management. In the last few years, it has also ramped up its India investments, backing 26 startups till date, mostly in the areas of AI, blockchain, social commerce, fintech, esports, travel, and healthcare.


SOSV also runs MOX, a mobile-focussed accelerator programme. MOX and Chinaccelerator oversee SOSV's investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia.


SOSV accelerator

Photo: SOSV

Also Read

How SOSV-backed Bengaluru startup WhatsCut Pro is redefining video status messages for users


William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director at Chinaccelerator, said in a statement:


“India is our number one market, and SOSV was among the top 10 most active early-stage investors in India last year. We would like to bring our expertise to Indian entrepreneurs so that they can break through the competition with Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other large VC-backed companies."


Chinaccelerator, a Shanghai-based programme, was the first accelerator to launch in Asia in 2010. It focusses on cross-border internet operations and helps consumer tech startups enter China (which is a restricted market).


It also assists B2B enterprises in building and scaling global businesses from Asia


Oscar Ramos, Partner and Managing Director at Chinaccelerator, said,


“The programme not only opens up a global ecosystem of enterprise clients, channel partners, and investors but also walks together with founders and their teams to implement the best practices from around the world on startup management: product, growth hacking as well as fundraising.”


Besides the three Indian startups, there are 11 other companies that would be graduating from the programme this year.


These include Braingaze (Spain), TheFutures.io (UK), VegaX (US, Korea), Seaquake (US), FlashFomo (Australia), Rosetta.ai (Taiwan), Learn2Play (Cyprus), Xixilab (Hong Kong, Shanghai), TabTrader (Netherlands), Genetsis (Shanghai), and Covario (Switzerland).


The SOSV Demo Day is scheduled for June 17, 2020.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal

[Funding alert] Agritech startup WayCool Foods raises $5.5M from IndusInd Bank

Apurva P

7 lessons that every entrepreneur should learn from Steve Jobs

Dinesh Bbhasin

[Funding Alert] Indonesia startup Ula raises $10.5M led by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Girls who code: Meet Riddhi Mittal, who is using tech to combat coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MakeMyTrip ties up with Meru to offer sanitised cab services at major airports

Press Trust of India

Edtech startup Lido Learning to hire senior citizens as tutors during coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Agritech startup WayCool Foods raises $5.5M from IndusInd Bank

Apurva P

[Funding Alert] Indonesia startup Ula raises $10.5M led by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: Panacea Biotec inks deal with US-based Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Retail aggregator F5 closes seed round led by Venture Catalysts

Trisha Medhi

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India