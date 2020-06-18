Udaan's Sujeet Kumar joins edtech platform Unacademy’s Board of Directors

Bangaluru-based edtech platform Unacademy announced that it has appointed Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, to Unacademy’s Board of Directors. Sujeet is also an investor in Unacademy and has been a mentor for the organisation since its inception.





As a member of the Board of Directors, Sujeet will be advising on operational growth and business strategies.





“I have been a part of Unacademy as an investor and a mentor and it has been a pleasure to watch the company grow to what it is today. Unacademy has been disrupting the existing educational norms and will emerge as the go-to platform for education and knowledge. I am excited to be joining the Board of Unacademy and help in building the future of edtech in India," said Sujeet Kumar.

Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan





Kumar is the Co-founder of Udaan, an online B2B marketplace, and was instrumental in Udaan becoming the fastest Indian startup to achieve the unicorn status in just three years. Prior to Udaan, Sujeet headed operations for Flipkart’s largest seller and captive logistics business and played a key role in the growth of the organisation.





Starting as a YouTube channel on education and learning in 2010, Unacademy was officially launched in 2015. Today, it is backed by several marquee investors, including Facebook, Sequoia, Nexus Venture Partners, and General Atlantic, and has raised close to $200 million in the last five years.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy said, “I have known Sujeet since 2015 and he was one of our first angel investors who went on to personally invest in many rounds of Unacademy. Sujeet has been a great support for the founders of Unacademy and over the years, he has mentored us on leadership, growth, and on building a diverse organisation that will democratise education. It’s a privilege to have him on board officially, and we are thankful to him for his continued support towards our journey and vision.”