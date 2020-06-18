[YS Learn] The multiple ways impact investing will transform in a post-COVID world

The coronavirus pandemic has not only transformed the way businesses and startups think, it has also altered investor behaviour and changed how they analyse companies.





Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of impact investment fund Omidyar Network, believes that impact investing will become mainstream and focus deeper on technology in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.









In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, Roopa delineated a few of the ways in which impact investing is set to change in a post-coronavirus world.