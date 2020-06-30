How Zerodha bootstrapped itself to the unicorn club while achieving profitability as well

Bootstrapped Zerodha is formally valuing itself at $1 billion, albeit conservatively, and carrying out an ESOP buyback plan to reward its team and put liquidity into their hands.





Founders Anindya Dutta and Sandeep Dalmia

Anindya Dutta, Co-founder and MD, Stanza Living, discussed the measures taken by the startup to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during COVID-19.





Tally Solutions, Managing Director, Tejas Goenka

Tejas Goenka of Tally Solutions, says, the accounting software major aims to help small businesses access critical data anywhere, anytime, with its remote access technology.





Credit: Tuchware

Tuchware Systems and Solutions has developed automatic sliding and swing door openers to ensure contactless entry amid the coronavirus situation.





The DoctorC team

Diagnostics startup DoctorC launched Safe Workplace of the Future, an initiative that aims to make getting back to work efficient and scalable while ensuring compliance and safety.





Babita Gupta

Walmart is helping enhance MSMEs’ capabilities so they can build sustainable businesses, create new jobs, help India increase exports, and be more self-sufficient.





Cryptocurrency trading in India has witnessed a massive spike. Coupled with a historical depreciation of the rupee, bitcoins are emerging as a less volatile form of wealth.





