How Zerodha bootstrapped itself to the unicorn club while achieving profitability as well

Bootstrapped Zerodha is formally valuing itself at $1 billion, albeit conservatively, and carrying out an ESOP buyback plan to reward its team and put liquidity into their hands.
Zerodha achieves unicorn status
Bootstrapped Zerodha is formally valuing itself at $1 billion, albeit conservatively, and carrying out an ESOP buyback plan to reward its team and put liquidity into their hands.
How Stanza Living expanded during COVID-19
Anindya Dutta, Co-founder and MD, Stanza Living, discussed the measures taken by the startup to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during COVID-19.
Tally is enabling SMEs access data remotely
Tejas Goenka of Tally Solutions, says, the accounting software major aims to help small businesses access critical data anywhere, anytime, with its remote access technology.
Slowing down the spread of coronavirus
Tuchware Systems and Solutions has developed automatic sliding and swing door openers to ensure contactless entry amid the coronavirus situation.
Making workplaces safe amid coronavirus
Diagnostics startup DoctorC launched Safe Workplace of the Future, an initiative that aims to make getting back to work efficient and scalable while ensuring compliance and safety.
How MSMEs are using the Walmart network
Walmart is helping enhance MSMEs’ capabilities so they can build sustainable businesses, create new jobs, help India increase exports, and be more self-sufficient.
Apps to buy, sell, store cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrency trading in India has witnessed a massive spike. Coupled with a historical depreciation of the rupee, bitcoins are emerging as a less volatile form of wealth.
