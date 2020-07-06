‘You can’t predict or control the future. You can only adapt’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle

In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of June 29 – July 5 that frame India’s phased emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.

By Madanmohan Rao
6th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focusses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


F

Productivity is not hit by working from home. In fact, burnout is a greater concern. - Anuradha Bharat, Razorpay


You can’t predict or control the future. You can only adapt. You can, however, live in the present. - Raghav Mathur, RPM Euro Games


The migrant crisis has been burgeoning at an unprecedented scale. A clear notice by the government a few days before the lockdown would have really served the cause. - Swara Bhasker


Local businesses that offer impactful solutions and support communities are making a case against the sustainability of purely price-led consumer decision-making. - Aarathi Kumar, WRI


COVID-19 did not destroy the economy, it was the disruptive catalyst that highlighted the weaknesses in this unsustainable system. - Arthur Shelley, Intelligent Answers


Unless the platform you make connects with the people, you will not succeed. Make platforms that resonate with the common man. - Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad


The ongoing business disruption requires an urgent response. - Avnish Sabharwal, Accenture Ventures


Also Read

Adapt and Innovate: Urban service delivery startups respond to the COVID-19 pandemic


Thermal imaging cameras can monitor moving crowds and scan their temperatures, thus eliminating the need to check individuals separately. - Amol Boyatkar, Tuchware Systems & Solutions


Companies, restaurants, housing societies, and manufacturing plants need effective screening solutions. - Sushant Reddy, Arvi


The increasing focus on following physical distancing and maintaining cleanliness in the wake of the viral outbreak will outlast the lockdown. - Anindya Dutta, Stanza Living


People who are going to thrive are those who can compartmentalise their life and bring in self-discipline. - Raj Raghunathan, University of Texas, Austin


The pandemic has been an opportunity that has brought the PPE industry to the fore. - Rajesh Nigam, Karam


We need to adopt a holistic and participatory approach to mental health. - Siddhika Ayyer, Gleneagles Global Hospitals


Immunity building is not a one-day task, it has to be a habit. - Ameve Sharma, Baidyanath


Also Read

This IAS officer is helping 800 UP villagers get jobs amid COVID-19


The pandemic has shown us that despite the constraints on interaction, it is highly important to stay connected, for all of us are social by nature. - Khushal Katara, MotivatedSteps


In the current fast-paced business environment, taking your business online is mandatory and no longer optional. - Anurag Avula, Shopmatic


The DNA of a company will define how fast they will recover and how they use data to lead in their business. - Subram Natarajan, IBM India


Technology helps MSMEs to be competitive, more productive and efficient in a global environment. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business


Video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily life. - Manodh Mohan, Skyislimit Technologies


Digitisation is very important for MSMEs. - Union Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari


Also Read

This Vasai couple donates 50 beds, oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre on their wedding day


Investing in an affordable home is a viable option that is sure to be a financially sound move. - Deepak Goradia, Dosti Realty


Customers are looking for brands that can convey simple stories and connect to their thinking in the post COVID world. - Durga Madhab Dash, Styched


Doorstep delivery of diesel has boomed during COVID-19 because people don’t want to venture out and expose themselves. - Sanya Goel, Humsafar


We will see a ‘stop and start’ for the whole entertainment ecosystem. - Parikshit Dar, BookMyShow


The demand for commercial spaces and willingness to create differentiated spaces will bounce back in a couple of quarters. - Kunal Sharma, Flipspaces


Opportunities exist for both David and Goliath in this new world order to streamline their operational mediums to achieve seamless objectivity. - Sandip Chhettri, TradeIndia


Also Read

Coronavirus: Assam Rifles distributes free umbrellas in Mizoram to ensure social distancing


It is heartening to see Indian startups continue to prove their resilience by developing innovative solutions, that would help society cope with the pandemic on a daily basis. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM


Businesses need technology to improve. Entrepreneurs must have a vision and understanding of how their business will be a year down the line. - Gaurav Khatri, Noise Audio


Investors are pushing startup leaders to keep a close tab on business expenditures and find out ways to optimise their resources and extend their runway. - Abhay Vohra, Burgeon Law


The big investors are waiting in the sidelines as nobody is sure how Covid-19 is going to evolve. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Ventures


Internet-based ecommerce startups need more regulatory and policy support than economic packages. - Rameesh Kailasam, IndiaTech.org


Everyone needs to go back to the drawing board to see how they could tweak their business models to do things differently. - Harshala Chandorkar, TransUnion CIBIL


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Last mile distribution startup Frontier Markets raises $2.25M in Pre-Series A

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app JioMeet as a competition to Zoom

Press Trust of India

This startup is ensuring babies get a good night’s sleep with its smart mattress

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
At YS Exclusive Digital India Townhall, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says India's moment is now
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Huddle incubated agritech startup Brainwired raises Pre-Seed round led by Mumbai Angels

Trisha Medhi

Payments processor Instamojo turns profitable, posts record revenue in first quarter

Aparajita Saxena

Nykaa prepares for the 'new normal', launches home and travel essentials

Debolina Biswas

RIL's market valuation crosses Rs 11.5 lakh cr mark

Press Trust of India

How Ather Energy is leveraging the Cloud to build and scale smart mobility solutions for India

Diya Koshy George

About 70 pc startups impacted by COVID-19: Survey

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India