Productivity is not hit by working from home. In fact, burnout is a greater concern. - Anuradha Bharat, Razorpay





You can’t predict or control the future. You can only adapt. You can, however, live in the present. - Raghav Mathur, RPM Euro Games





The migrant crisis has been burgeoning at an unprecedented scale. A clear notice by the government a few days before the lockdown would have really served the cause. - Swara Bhasker





Local businesses that offer impactful solutions and support communities are making a case against the sustainability of purely price-led consumer decision-making. - Aarathi Kumar, WRI





COVID-19 did not destroy the economy, it was the disruptive catalyst that highlighted the weaknesses in this unsustainable system. - Arthur Shelley, Intelligent Answers





Unless the platform you make connects with the people, you will not succeed. Make platforms that resonate with the common man. - Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





The ongoing business disruption requires an urgent response. - Avnish Sabharwal, Accenture Ventures









Thermal imaging cameras can monitor moving crowds and scan their temperatures, thus eliminating the need to check individuals separately. - Amol Boyatkar, Tuchware Systems & Solutions





Companies, restaurants, housing societies, and manufacturing plants need effective screening solutions. - Sushant Reddy, Arvi





The increasing focus on following physical distancing and maintaining cleanliness in the wake of the viral outbreak will outlast the lockdown. - Anindya Dutta, Stanza Living





People who are going to thrive are those who can compartmentalise their life and bring in self-discipline. - Raj Raghunathan, University of Texas, Austin





The pandemic has been an opportunity that has brought the PPE industry to the fore. - Rajesh Nigam, Karam





We need to adopt a holistic and participatory approach to mental health. - Siddhika Ayyer, Gleneagles Global Hospitals





Immunity building is not a one-day task, it has to be a habit. - Ameve Sharma, Baidyanath









The pandemic has shown us that despite the constraints on interaction, it is highly important to stay connected, for all of us are social by nature. - Khushal Katara, MotivatedSteps





In the current fast-paced business environment, taking your business online is mandatory and no longer optional. - Anurag Avula, Shopmatic





The DNA of a company will define how fast they will recover and how they use data to lead in their business. - Subram Natarajan, IBM India





Technology helps MSMEs to be competitive, more productive and efficient in a global environment. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business





Video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily life. - Manodh Mohan, Skyislimit Technologies





Digitisation is very important for MSMEs. - Union Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari









Investing in an affordable home is a viable option that is sure to be a financially sound move. - Deepak Goradia, Dosti Realty





Customers are looking for brands that can convey simple stories and connect to their thinking in the post COVID world. - Durga Madhab Dash, Styched





Doorstep delivery of diesel has boomed during COVID-19 because people don’t want to venture out and expose themselves. - Sanya Goel, Humsafar





We will see a ‘stop and start’ for the whole entertainment ecosystem. - Parikshit Dar, BookMyShow





The demand for commercial spaces and willingness to create differentiated spaces will bounce back in a couple of quarters. - Kunal Sharma, Flipspaces





Opportunities exist for both David and Goliath in this new world order to streamline their operational mediums to achieve seamless objectivity. - Sandip Chhettri, TradeIndia









It is heartening to see Indian startups continue to prove their resilience by developing innovative solutions, that would help society cope with the pandemic on a daily basis. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM





Businesses need technology to improve. Entrepreneurs must have a vision and understanding of how their business will be a year down the line. - Gaurav Khatri, Noise Audio





Investors are pushing startup leaders to keep a close tab on business expenditures and find out ways to optimise their resources and extend their runway. - Abhay Vohra, Burgeon Law





The big investors are waiting in the sidelines as nobody is sure how Covid-19 is going to evolve. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Ventures





Internet-based ecommerce startups need more regulatory and policy support than economic packages. - Rameesh Kailasam, IndiaTech.org





Everyone needs to go back to the drawing board to see how they could tweak their business models to do things differently. - Harshala Chandorkar, TransUnion CIBIL





