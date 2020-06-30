This Vasai couple donates 50 beds, oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre on their wedding day

India, in recent days, has been facing a severe shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators amid the rising coronavirus cases. As of Monday, the country has reported over 5.49 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.





After witnessing the ordeal of patients, newlyweds Eric Anton Lobo (28) and Merlin (27) of Nandakhal village in Vasai, Mumbai, celebrated their wedding by donating 50 hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to the rural COVID-19 care centre at the nearby Satpala village.





With a restriction on large gathering due to the fast-spreading disease, the duo celebrated their wedding day with just 22 guests, who wore masks and maintained social distancing during the ceremony.





"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scores of people are dying in Vasai-Virar. In the Palghar district, around 90 people have died, and more than 1,500 have tested positive. So, we decided to contribute our bit," Eric told The Logical Indian.





In March, around the time the lockdown was imposed, the couple approached local MLA Kshitij Thakur, who further directed them to Palghar District Collector Kailas Shinde, who approved their project.









“We then approached a Vasai fabricator to design the hospital beds as per government health department specifications, and also contacted various linen dealers to give us a good deal for mattresses, blankets, pillows, bedsheets, and other allied materials,” Eric said, as reported by The Hindustan Times.





“We also decided to provide oxygen cylinders as and when health department officials need them to treat the COVID-19 patients,” he added.





After the ceremony, the couple took their first trip to the COVID care centre in Satpala village and inaugurated the beds in their wedding attire.





“Good Samaritans like these will help us battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and come out of it quickly. Residents of Vasai-Virar have always been supportive of their society, and I am optimistic that more people will come forward to do their bit in the coming days,” said MLA Kshitij Thakur.





Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Eric and Merlin have been actively participating in social work, and have provided the government with lists of migrant workers, who needed a spot on the specially arranged Shramik trains back to their hometowns.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.