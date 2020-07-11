Coronavirus updates for July 11

With yet another daily high of more than 27,000 cases, India's coronavirus case count surged past 8.3 lakh according to Worldometer. For the third straight day, Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases.





Delhi has cancelled all state university exams, while requesting the Centre to cancel examinations amid coronavirus crisis. Sikkim has decided that it won't allow security personnel who test positive for COVID-19 to enter the state. Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir is the latest city to have strict lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. A 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru from July 14-23. According to reports, almost half of the new coronavirus cases in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha are people in their 20s.





RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the anticipated post-lockdown compression in economic growth may result in higher non-performing assets. Meanwhile, Air India has withdrawn the offer of employment of those who were under training, citing the crisis' impact on the aviation sector. According to a QuickrJobs report, the applications per job has increased 48% in India during the last three months as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





SBI Chairman on the future of banking and impact of COVID-19





Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, talks to Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory on the impact of COVID-19 on the future of banking.





Pivot and Persist: How this travel startup is organising corona special weddings amidst the pandemic





Gurugram-based Journey Weavers, which organises customised and experiential trips, is now organising weddings amidst the lockdown.





How these 5 Indian real estate firms are innovating amidst market decline due to COVID-19





Real estate companies in India are facing challenges in staying afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis. SMBStory lists five Indian real estate and construction companies that are finding new ways to not only survive but thrive.





Lockdown Life: These platforms are providing work from home opportunities for women





With work-from-home becoming the norm for a majority of the workforce, several companies are posting remote working jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their careers or making a comeback.





Coronavirus: This Kashmir-based Mathematics teacher conducts classes in open spaces amid the pandemic





Due to poor internet connectivity in the region, as well as the pandemic, Muneer Alam, a Mathematics teacher in Kashmir, started conducting his classes in the open air.





How a manufacturing and supply industry can survive the onslaught of COVID-19?





COVID-19 has really put the business world through a ringer where your resolve, and adaptability is tested. In this article, we take a look at one company and draw parables which can help manufacturing and supply industry survive this brave new world.





How Indian Startups Will Have To Redesign Offices Post COVID-19





With the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the way we live and work has changed drastically. The world has witnessed a rapid digital transformation. But to survive we have to adapt. Here's how Indian offices will have redesign workplaces post COVID-19.