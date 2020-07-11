Lockdown Life: These platforms are providing work from home opportunities for women

With no vaccine or cure in sight, the coronavirus looks like it’s here to stay for an indefinite period of time.

The number of COVID-19 cases is seeing an upward surge, and social distancing and work-from-home has become the new normal.





While the lockdown has been eased in many parts of the country, including the metros, startups and larger enterprises are now faced with a tough decision – of whether to reopen their offices and asking employees to return to work.





The lockdown has proved, beyond doubt that productivity has not been hit by working from home. With the availability of technology tools like Slack or Zoom, virtual collaboration has become convenient and easier.

Image Source: Shutterstock





In this scenario, several companies are hiring for remote jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their careers or trying to return to the workforce after a break.





According to a report by online career platform, JobsForHer, a 30 percent rise in WFH job postings was seen on its platform in March 2020 as compared to the same period last year.

HerStory lists a few portals where women can look for job opportunities during these uncertain times

Momspresso

Momspresso claims to be India’s largest user generated content sharing platform for women that allows them to create content, and express their ideas to like-minded women in 10 different languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Kannada.





Founded in 2010, by Vishal Gupta, Prashant Sinha and Asif Mohamed, the Gurugram-based platform is type of blogspace, where mothers can post their experiences and tips for others. It also allows mothers to ask questions and seek answers to their queries.

Vishal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Momspresso





Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO Momspresso shares, “The content can be created in different formats like text, video, audio and 100-word stories format. Momspresso acts as a catalyst for self-discovery, giving women an opportunity to earn and as an engine for them to reinvent their own identities along the way.”





The brand has extended its commitment to further empowering moms financially, with the introduction of its micro-influencer platform called MyMoney. The launch of this unique feature underlines Momspresso’s commitment towards enhancing the marketing efficacy of brands wanting to target moms. MyMoney utilizes 'everyday moms' who are consumers of brands to build word of mouth amongst friends, family, and fellow moms.

OTIPY

OTIPY - the social commerce venture of farm-to-retail agritech startup Crofarm works closely with women reseller partners to fulfill the demand of end consumers and facilitates doorstep delivery of fresh produce. The company is working with over 500 partner resellers, mainly women across Delhi-NCR and is already serving over 50,000 consumers.





Varun Khurana, CEO and CO-founder, Crofarm

Recently, it announced plans to onboard 5,000 women within Delhi-NCR and provide them opportunities to earn from home. By joining the platform’s social commerce workforce, women can earn up to Rs 60,000 per month by supplying fresh fruits and vegetables in their communities.





Founded in 2016, by Varun Khurana and Prashant Jain, OTIPY, focuses on on-demand harvesting according to predicted demand to keep minimum wastage through state-of-the-art technology used for procurement, distribution and delivery.





Varun Khurana, CEO and Co-Founder of Crofarm says, "Women for the first time are taking centrestage in driving ecommerce adoption and opening up new categories dominated by fresh perishables. OTIPY, with its first-of-its-kind model is facilitating doorstep delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farms through social commerce and also aims to empower women with opportunities to build their careers."

JobsForHer





Bengaluru-based online job portal JobsForHer was started with the aim to help women to start, restart, and rise in their careers. It offers job opportunities ranging from full-time, part-time, work-from-home, to freelance opportunities and also work with companies to provide returnee internships.





Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, JobsForHer says, "Our portal helps women enter the workforce, re-enter it after a gap, and reach new heights of professional success through various features such as reskilling training, advanced job searches, and networking opportunities. JobsForHer is also known for its MentorHer programme, which sees experienced female industry leaders pass on their knowledge to applicants hoping to accelerate their careers.”

Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobForHer





Recently, JobsForHer launched a new platform HerTech – a platform for women in technology across the globe. The platform offers opportunities to upskill, face challenges, network, search for jobs, and explore resources for career growth.

Qween

Qween empowers women by providing work from home jobs and business. The Mumbai-based platform is the brainchild of three supercharged mothers - Niti Jain, Neha Shah, Deval Shah, who after motherhood, bounced back into their careers with more vigour and passion than before.





Niti Jain, Co-Founder, Qween shares, "What struck us hard was the fact that though we were able to make the transitions smoothly, there were (and still are) thousands of women who do not get a platform where they can explore the possibilities. It enables women to restart their careers by connecting them to mentors, peers and flexible opportunities by networking, upskilling and helping them become a happier and financially independent person."





Qween provides women with opportunities and training to return back to their careers, flexible opportunities and work from home jobs. It also provides trainings, workshops, seminars and access to mentors for personal and professional development.

GharSeNaukri.com

GharSeNaukri.com is an online community and career platform that caters exclusively to women who want to earn money from the confines of their homes.





Ajat Shatru, Founder and CEO, GharSeNaukri.com says, "Women who are passionate about work get access to career resources, information and community sharing here. We help them attain career success on their own terms.”

Ajat Shatru, Founder and CEO, GharSeNaukri.com





The platform also aims to empower women in the remote areas by giving them the means to earn an income from home.