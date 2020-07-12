Coronavirus updates for July 12

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
12th Jul 2020
With more than 870,000 cases in India, the country's global share of cases stands at 12 percent. In the last 24 hours, more than 28,000 cases were reported from across the country.


Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19, after which their bungalows were sanitised and sealed. Uttar Pradesh has allowed markets to open on the weekdays, while the sanitisation process will take place on weekends. Karnataka's health minister has predicted that the state's COVID-19 tally will double in the next 15-30 days. A photo of a COVID-19 patient, who succumbed to the disease, being carried to the graveyard in an auto-rickshaw in Telangana went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Assam is now allowing non-symptomatic COVID-19 patients to go for home quarantine if they sign an undertaking.


The World Health Organization reported a record daily rise of 230,000 in the number of coronavirus cases, as the global caseload nears 13 million. Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has said that it has successfully completed tests of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.


COVID-19 drug

Shutterstock

Outlook 2020: How logistics is playing a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic


The Indian logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent between 2020-2024, and brands are only boosting this growth by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.


What role will IoT/AI play in transforming the mobility space post-COVID-19


IOT and AI adoption is now being utilised to scale up contactless, affordable, and highly accessible self-drive rental services across cities.


Karnataka imposes one week lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14


As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 (8 pm) to July 22 (5 am).

