Coronavirus updates for July 16

For the first time, India's daily coronavirus tally shot past the 30,000-mark, taking the country's total to over 980,000, with more than 25,000 deaths reported according to Worldometer. States including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, as well as cities like Lucknow and Bengaluru have reported a spike in cases.





Due to the exponential increase in cases, Meghalaya has decided to close all entry points to the state from July 24-31. Punjab has decided to create a special 'COVID reserve' unit for the next few months. Odisha became the third state after Delhi and Maharashtra to open a plasma bank for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients.





Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the resumption of international flights from tomorrow under restricted conditions as India created air bubbles with the US and France. ICRA has sharply revised its economic forecast, predicting a 9.5 percent contraction in the Indian economy due to localised lockdowns. Meanwhile, Oxford University's vaccine trials show positive results as the research was able to make a breakthrough in providing 'double protection' from COVID-19 following early-stage human trials.





Shutterstock





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





The Healthcare Sector’s Battle Against COVID-19





Dr Velumani, Founder and CEO of Thyrocare, sheds light on the pressure and strain on India’s healthcare system, and shares how the new normal will shape the sector in the days to come.





Coronavirus: This duo is helping those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic return to work





Suyash Jain and Rajat Agarwal created a Google form to accumulate the details of job seekers, and provide the data to various employers. They aim to bridge the gap that divides these two sections of the job marketplace.





Meet this Pune auto driver, who is proving to be an inspiration for many amidst COVID-19 pandemic





Nagesh Kale lost both his legs in a train accident, but it did not slow him down. Even during the pandemic, the 27-year-old is making a living by driving an auto-rickshaw in Pune.





Delhi Gurudwara starts free ambulance service for coronavirus patients





The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has stationed 12 ambulances across the Delhi-NCR for COVID-19 patients.





COVID-19 Impact on Education Sector: Adopt Digital Way





According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of schools in 188 countries, affecting more than 1.5 billion students and 63 million primary and secondary teachers worldwide.





COVID-19 Crisis: The Digital Solutions for Retail Business





The global loss in the retail sector will likely hit $2.1 trillion in 2020 and will take four years to overtake the levels of growth seen before the pandemic.





Emotional Intelligence - a competitive edge for women in the ‘new normal’





Being emotionally self-aware, as a leadership tool, is being truly understood in the real world and has almost become a pre-requisite of a good leader.





Actor Sonu Sood turns author with a book on his work with migrants during coronavirus





His debut book, as-of-yet untitled, will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys the actor undertook along with the people he helped.