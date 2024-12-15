Symphony of Seasons festival combines music performances and environmental art

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 825 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The 2024 edition of the Echoes of Earth festival in Bengaluru was titled Symphony of Seasons. Held recently at Embassy International Riding School, the festival featured a diverse range of electronic music along with art installations on environmental awareness (see our writeups on the earlier Bengaluru and Goa editions of the festival).

“In 2016, we were audacious with what we wanted to create here in Bangalore—a music festival that celebrated alternative music genres, featuring incredible yet emerging artists from around the world. We envisioned a space where music, culture, and sustainability could come together, creating an inclusive environment for all,” Roshan Netalkar, Festival Director of Echoes of Earth and Managing Director at Swordfish Events & Entertainment, tells YourStory.

“Fast forward to 2024, and it is humbling to see how far we have come, with over 40 global artists, 30 stunning installations, and 25 amazing partners—all made possible by a passionate community that believed in this vision,” he proudly adds.

The spectacular stage designs were conceived by Siddhartha Kararwal (Hornet Stage, Greater One-Horned Stage), Muzamil Sharif (Big Jaw Stage), and Grama Collective (Big Tree Stage). They provided stunning backdrops for the stage performers, with vivid contrasts from daytime to night.

“Between annual editions of the festival, we engage with communities through activities like educational workshops. This year, the workshops themselves were tied to seasons, along with nature walks in cities,” Netalkar adds.

The sprawling grounds of the festival were dotted with a range of installations themed on nature and its seasons. Featured artists included Aravani Art Project (Wild Yak), Bheem Styx (Egyptian Vulture), Alt-Native (Jeweled Flower Mantis), Yadhunandan N (Indian Wild Boar), and Amitha (Pharaoh Cuttlefish).

The festival was particularly welcoming to families, pets, and children, with educational workshops and even places to lie down or take a nap. There were ukulele and darbuka workshops, and a Kids Korner and jam sessions by Kadence Experience.

Spanning almost eight hours each day on the weekend, bands from eight countries performed across multiple stages. There were also 25 flea market exhibitors and 120 volunteers at the festival, according to the organisers.

Many of the performers shared insights on their creative process, special acts for the festival, interpretations of success, tips for aspiring artistes, the role of music education, and even the rise of GenAI and its impact on the music industry.

“There are many great music schools in India now which were not there before. Here, students meet other budding producers and learn about different genres,” Hamza Rahimtula observes.

He feels there also needs to be a focus on teaching children about the business of music. “I feel music business courses can empower the future generations. They need to be aware of how the industry works and how the money flows,” he adds.

The Excise Department collective cautions about the view that AI may replace human creativity. “We are living in an era of extreme death, genocide, absurdity, and irony. AI is only a shallow, superficial source of novelty entertainment,” they explain.

Shubh Saran, who fuses progressive rock with classical Indian music, describes how artistes create and perform based on their lived experiences and reflections. “In times of turmoil, we raise awareness and raise collective empathy by taking risks and creating authentic artwork,” he explains.

Tarun Nayar of Plant Biology affirms that music can bring us into ourselves and the present moment. “Music can create a vital connection between us humans and all other beings,” he observes.

“More than ever, we need to FEEL this connection, not just talk about it. This can happen especially through music,” Nayar signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Echoes of Earth 2024.)