Coronavirus updates for July 2

After a gap of two days, the daily coronavirus count in India crossed the 19,000-mark, taking the country's caseload to more than 612,000, with nearly 18,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





More than 100 people tested positive in Bihar after attending a wedding, and then a funeral of the groom who reportedly tied the knot while being ill. The country's first plasma bank was inaugurated in Delhi, which can store 200 units of plasma accessible by any hospital — both government-run and private. Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry said that all Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments will be opened from July 6.





Across the world, the number of COVID-19 cases have touched 10.8 million. Tokyo has witnessed the highest surge in coronavirus cases in two months as Japan moves into a 'risk management' phase. Indonesia also reported record daily jump in infections as the country's second-largest province becomes the country's epicentre.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Rameesh Kailasam of IndiaTech.org on the effect of COVID-19 on startups, anti-China sentiments, GST, and policies





In a conversation with YourStory, Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.org, a think-tank for startups, talks about the impact of COVID-19 on startups, and how ecommerce startups will tackle the negative sentiment against China.





MSME Week: How MSMEs are championing India’s technology-led transformation





As part of the MSME week, SMBStory organised a panel discussion, powered by TransUnion CIBIL, on June 27 to understand how MSMEs are using technology to survive the coronavirus crisis.





Started with Rs 2 lakh, this engineer’s PPE business now protects India’s healthcare workers from COVID-19





Karam is a Noida-based business that manufactures Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, etc. Amid COVID-19, it has been manufacturing chemical splash goggles and medical face shields for healthcare workers.





From COVID-19 to climate change: CII Global Knowledge Summit showcases potential of AI, storytelling, gamification





In this preview article on CII’s upcoming annual summit, we share insights on organisational knowledge and communication. Global collaboration will be key in the post-COVID era as climate change becomes the next major flashpoint.





This IAS officer is helping 800 UP villagers get jobs amid COVID-19





In order to help the migrant and daily wage workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adarsh Singh, the District Magistrate of Barabanki district in UP, is generating jobs for 800 villagers through a river restoration project.





Here’s what SMEs need to do before recommencing operations post-COVID-19





COVID-19 has wreaked havoc upon businesses while ushering in new opportunities for growth. Here are some essential factors every SME must go through before recommencing their operations.





How To Improve Your Online Customer Experience During CoVID-19 Pandemic?





Online customer requests and services have gained more momentum than ever, as the businesses are now operating entirely online.





How can social media marketing help the hospitality and travel industry during this pandemic?





In case you are wondering how to leverage your social media in order to market your business, we have a few recommendations that might help you.





How the coronavirus crisis has changed term sheets





Here's a look at the various changes that the coronavirus crisis has brought about with regards to term sheets and startup investments.





Dream Kerala project will aid expats returning home amid COVID-19 crisis





The Dream Kerala project will help rehabilitate expatriates returning home amid job losses due to COVID-19, and aims to harness their potential for the state's development.