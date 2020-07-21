Coronavirus updates for July 21

While the total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.17 million, with more than 28,000 deaths reported, the Health Ministry has stated that the number of recoveries have gone past seven lakh.





Karnataka has confirmed that the lockdown won't be extended, while containment zones will be strictly enforced. After Kerala, now West Bengal has recorded 'specific' COVID-19 community transmission. For the first time in 49 days, the number of daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.





According to a serological survey conducted in Delhi by the National Centre for Disease Control, more than 23 percent of the samples were found to have antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In the wake of the pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled this year.





Pivot and Persist: How this woman entrepreneur reinvented her business amidst COVID-19





Rakhi Khera of Abiti Bella Enterprises, a western wear and maternity wear brand, has pivoted into manufacturing overalls and domestic workers’ kits during the pandemic.





[YS Learn] The role of leaders and leadership in a crisis, according to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar





Leadership during a crisis can be daunting and difficult. Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains the role of a leader and what steps they need to take in times of crisis.





Corona warriors: Meet 5 IAS women officers who are fighting coronavirus from the frontlines





Battling the virus on ground and at local levels, these women IAS officers are doing exemplary work to fight the COVID-19 global health pandemic.





This community shows how India can improve its eldercare services amid COVID-19





India’s senior citizen population is the most vulnerable to COVID-19, which has led to a sharp increase in the demand for specialised senior care services.





Here’s how technology has powered education during the COVID-19 pandemic





Challenges to education have been exacerbated by restrictions due to COVID-19, especially for those from poorer backgrounds or in remote areas.





The new normal for home grown companies





In the wake of the pandemic, companies have welcomed many new ideas - online birthday celebrations, online social interactions, virtual onboarding and off boarding, digital attendance and use of cloud-based software.





How cross-border trade in services will drive economic growth in a post-COVID 19 world?





