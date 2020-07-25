Coronavirus updates for July 25

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
25th Jul 2020
With nearly 49,000 new cases added in the last 24 hours, India now has more than 8 percent of the global caseload. According to the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 testing hit a record high of 4.2 lakh samples a day.


Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive and was admitted to the hospital. Tripura will go under a three-day total lockdown starting from July 27. The Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health has stated that India will not have a uniform country-wide COVID-19 peak.


With the world witnessing a record spike of more than 289,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the global coronavirus tally has reached 16 million. The UK has now opened indoor gyms and fitness centres in many parts of the country after four months of lockdown. The United States has now recorded over 1,000 fatalities for the fourth day in a row.


Impact of Covid 19 on small business owners
Meet 5 women entrepreneurs who have successfully pivoted their businesses in the time of coronavirus


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Meet 5 women entrepreneurs who have successfully pivoted their businesses in the time of coronavirus


The coronavirus outbreak has led to a large number of women entrepreneurs pivoting to stay operational. Here are a few interesting new pivots they have brought to their businesses.


In the post-COVID-19 world, entrepreneurs have no option but to upskill


If entrepreneurs don’t continuously upskill themselves, they won’t be able to harness the power of their ideas to fruition.


How Social Media is Helping Businesses in COVID-19?


Businesses are closed for a while now and the health experts consider that this practice of “lockdown” will have to continue for at least this year.


COVID-19 Opens Newer Possibilities for Companies and Employers


COVID-19 has brought some major and permanent changes in the way we had been working.

