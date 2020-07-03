Coronavirus updates for July 3

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
3rd Jul 2020
The daily increase in coronavirus cases in India breached the 20,000-mark, and now the country's case count stands at 6.3 lakh. However, in the past 24 hours, more than 20,000 people were also declared cured — the highest single-day recovery so far — with the recovery rate now around 60 percent, according to the Health Ministry.


The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on international flights till July 31. The HRD Ministry has postponed the IIT-JEE exams as well as the NEET exam till September. Hero Indian Open, the biggest golf tournament in India, was cancelled due to the rising number of cases. The Health Ministry revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic patients. Meanwhile, ICMR has reportedly set a deadline to launch indigeneous COVID-19 vaccine, ordering select hospitals to fast-track clinical trials


Many states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala reported highest single-day spike in new cases. For the first time, Bengaluru reported over 900 cases in 24 hours. Punjab has decided to start COVID-19 rapid antigen testing as well as e-registration of people entering the state. Meanwhile, Goa has reopened its doors for domestic tourists, however, with restrictions and after screening.


Also Read

Adapt and Innovate: Urban service delivery startups respond to the COVID-19 pandemic


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Ecommerce and small businesses in the corona times | Money Matters with Shradha Sharma


On this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Gopal Pillai, VP - Seller Services, Amazon India talks about what the ecommerce giant is doing to help sellers and SMBs bounce back from the pandemic, new initiatives launched to help businesses export and much more.


[Startup Bharat] Belgaum-based SenseGiz’s IoT device is ensuring social distancing at workplaces


SenseGiz’s COIN is a B2B IoT product that provides large enterprises with asset and people tracking solution.


Actor Swara Bhasker on helping 3,500 migrant workers reach home amidst lockdown


Inspired by actor Sonu Sood, as well as a Delhi-based NGO Karwan-E-Mohabbat, Swara Bhasker kicked off an initiative to organise transportation facilities for more than 3,500 distressed migrants during the lockdown.


Coronavirus: Tech’s pivotal role in retail amidst the pandemic


According to a report by Boston Consulting Group, India’s retail market is expected to cross $1 trillion by 2025, placing it amongst the top five retail markets in the world.


New style season: Here’s what the future of fashion will look like post-COVID-19


There will be many changes in the world of fashion after the lockdown, says Durga Madhab Dash, Co-founder of Styched, an ecommerce portal. Here is a glimpse of what lies ahead...


How to Re-Start Online Business Post COVID-19


The ecommerce business owners have to take a holistic approach to restart their business. That's why we have come up with a guide on how to restart online business post COVID-19. 


Adapt and Innovate: Urban service delivery startups respond to the COVID-19 pandemic


Some enterprises working in water, energy and waste management sectors are seeking ways to safely sustain or scale existing operations, while others are modifying their solutions or innovating new ones to find a new purpose.


20 Best Ideas On How to Make Money during Covid-19 Crisis


Sitting idle in the lockdown of COVID-19? Here are some jobs which you can consider to make this idle time financially worthwhile.


India needs Rs 50-60 lakh crore in foreign investments to bolster coronavirus-hit economy: Nitin Gadkari


Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says FDI is the need of the hour and will benefit India as there is a need to pump liquidity into the market.


Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for potential COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans


The company claimed that the vaccine candidate has no vector response, and with the absence of any infectious agent, the platform provides ease of manufacturing the vaccine with minimal bio-safety requirements.

