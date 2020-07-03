20 Best Ideas On How to Make Money during Covid-19 Crisis

It’s a sad truth that the widespread effects of Covid-19 has hit people across the world quite hard.





While the fear surrounding the contraction of this deadly virus affects our lives quite gravely, the worldwide lockdown and economic downturns have surely made lives more difficult.





However, there are quite a few ways to put your efforts into fruitful practice and generate income even during these tough times.





Sitting idle in the lockdown of COVID-19? Here are some jobs which you can consider to make this idle time financially worthwhile.

1.Start your own blog

Starting your own blog can be an effective way of establishing your authority in the desired professional arena. You can curate engaging topics and put up posts at regular intervals. You can start learning how to start a blog and make money online.





The type of content changes; it may be a blog on lifestyle issues, health topics, or even quick hacks on earning money.

2.Logo design

Got an artistic eye? then it can be used to design logos for the businesses. It is a very easy job if you know drawing and using software like Adobe illustrator and CorelDraw.





You can start by approaching small businesses and build your way from there. It is better to keep samples handy.

3.E-Commerce

It is one other viable option. Although you do not need huge money to start it, resourcefulness is needed. If you do not have arrangements to produce a product, you can always buy and re-sell it.





Or, you can make a portal for the different shops to sell their product through you. You can charge a percentage for every sale happening.

4.Content Writing

As long as there are products and clients, the companies would need someone to make their product reachable and understandable to the masses.





This is a job for the content writers. You will only need appropriate writing ability; great qualifications are good but not essential. As content marketing costs less but generates more leads, it is a favorite mode of advertising for online businesses.

5.Social media manager

This is a great profession if you know your way around social media. As an SMM, you will have to learn and utilize the analytical side of things; along with creating reports, organizing ad promotions, and devising ways to engage with the client’s audience.

6.Graphic Design

It resembles logo design but has a bigger field- digital painting, comics, adverts, animated cartoons, and brochures are also part of this discipline. It will be better if you learn a graphics program; with an internet connection, you can cater to the clients from your home.

7.Web Development

Web developers take a web designer’s perception and turn it into a working website. Good web developers are very much in demand, so brushing up on your HTML, JAVA, and CSS will be a good idea. Developing a responsive and interactive website will be well compensated.

8.E-Book Design

A professional-looking cover must accompany a well-written content if the clients are to be engaged. E-book designing is one of these methods. You can easily handle software like Adobe InDesign if you know basic editing. Creating illustrations will be an added advantage.

9.Instagram Marketing

Instagram marketers get compensated to endorse products and services on their accounts. The money will depend upon the number of followers. You will only need a smartphone and an internet connection.

10.Search engine optimization

This is one of the coveted jobs in digital marketing. You will need to learn using analytics and marketing tools for this. In your job, you will have to research popular keywords, decrease image sizes, and recommend in vogue topics for content creation. Payment usually runs parallel with the client business improvement.

11.Website Design

It is a great way to start a business if you know how to design websites, have an internet connection, and work fast. Training in Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw will be an additional advantage. You can start working by designing for small businesses, and gradually, you will get more clients.

12.Virtual Assistant

Many businesses in recent times are doing away with physical offices but the administrative, creative, and technical needs remain the same. You can be a valuable help to them in the form of a virtual assistant. You may have to start small, but with increasing experience, you can earn quite a bit.

13.Tax Preparation

Good with numbers and the tax laws? You can earn handsomely by working as a tax preparer. You will need to prepare statements, fill the necessary forms, and pay the taxes on time. If you have experience in accounting or business, this can be a good gig for you.

14.Google Ads Management

Being a Google Ads manager can be a great job If you have experience in internet marketing and can handle the Google Suite to design and run ad promotions and evaluate results. Campaigns that improve the clients’ business will bring you more trade.

15.Facebook Ads Management

In today’s digital marketing world, Facebook ads are an important way to generate revenues. You will also need to build and launch Facebook ads, generate daily or weekly reports, and recommend the implementation of novel changes as per the data. It is also easy now to get clients.

16.Translator

Just in case you are acquainted with two languages and know them pretty well, you will be eligible for the job role of a translator. Depending on whether you have to do translations verbally or just translate written documents, there might be a need for some additional apparatus including a microphone.





This is a great way of making some money even during the lockdown and quite a few opportunities would be available on sites like Upwork and Freelance.

17.Photo-retouching

If you are aware of the ways Lightroom and Photoshop works and have some practical experience working with these tools, photo retouching can bring about great deals. You can make product images look better with your skills and this particular job doesn’t even require you to step out from your home.

18.Growth Hacking

It is essentially increasing the traffic of a business using inexpensive tools and helping the businesses to retain their clients. These kinds of services are becoming essential for small start-up companies.

19.Podcast Editing

Less number of audio editors and a huge number of podcast creators have made this a great and rewarding job. A little knowledge of audio tools like Audacity, Acoustica, or Adobe Audition and patience can make it a great career for you to pursue.

20.Video Editing

Video is becoming an important tool for digital marketing. Now, as there is no restriction across platforms, video-editing can be a necessary and earning skill. With advertisements, Facebook promotions, and YouTube videos; the chance of work and payment for a video editor is massive.

Choosing your strength

So, you now know the different jobs you can pursue in this lockdown phase. Choose according to your strength and you are sure to excel in them.