Coronavirus updates for July 7

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
7th Jul 2020
According to Worldometer, India's coronavirus case tally increased to more than 723,000. As per an ICMR official, more than one crore tests have been sampled till date, and the Council has recommended that all hospitals/labs conduct rapid antigen tests.


Uttar Pradesh reported its highest increase in the number of infections. As per reports, Telangana is now seeing a rising number of infections from rural and semi-urban areas, marking a three-fold rise from just a week ago. Maharashtra has allowed hotels to operate with 33 percent capacity, albeit with social distancing and established guidelines. Odisha has sealed the Tech Mahindra office in Bhubhaneshwar after the detection of multiple COVID-19 cases.


The global economy is now witnessing the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis and lockdowns. According to reports, the pandemic is pushing the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades. British publisher Reach will lay off 12 percent of its workforce as the circulation of newspapers take a hit. According to data gathers by BuyShares, tech startups in the UK have laid off more than 69,000 employees between March and July 2020.


COVID-19
Why enabling digital payments is key to SMBs’ survival during COVID-19


Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Lending during a crisis: Learnings & Experiences


On this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, we understand how lending works during a crisis from Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-founder & CEO of Lendingkart.


Pivot and Persist: How bike taxi startup Rapido reinvented itself with delivery services during COVID-19


Online bike taxi startup Rapido extended its services to deliver essentials to people across various cities during the lockdown.


Gaming, media companies poised to grow 10x amid COVID-19: Yuki Kawamura, AET Fund


In a conversation with YourStory, Japanese investment firm AET Fund Partner and India Project Lead Yuki Kawamura speaks about the impact COVID-19 has had on the Indian startup ecosystem and the key things entrepreneurs need to keep in mind.


Why enabling digital payments is key to SMBs’ survival during COVID-19


In an exclusive interview with SMBStory, Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head - SMB Businesses, PayU India, describes the role of the payments company in digitising payments for Indian SMBs, and explains how they can survive the COVID-19 crisis.


Pivot and Persist: Entertainment tech startup rebrands, sees 10X surge as India’s alternative to TikTok


Gurugram-based startup GoParties pivoted from offline events to virtual entertainment during the nationwide lockdown in March. Rebranded as BoxEngage and India’s alternative to TikTok, the platform grew by 10x just a day after the government announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps.


Worried about working from office? These 5 contactless technologies can help reduce coronavirus risks


As we enter the unlock phase from a nationwide lockdown, contactless procedures and other safety removing measures are turning to be among the basic requirements.


Global aviation: Challenges, opportunities, and the roadmap to recovery


The new normal for airlines would mean nimbler teams, rethinking intelligence, and redefining revenue generation. What challenges does the aviation industry need to overcome to realise this change?


How are automakers preparing for workplace and delivery ethics shift in post-COVID-19 era


Here’s what the automotive industry has to say about the new workspace complexities, and how it is making manufacturing and sales experience safer for employees and customers.


How Low-Code and No-Code platforms helped businesses handle COVID-19 crisis


No-code and low-code software enable applications to be created as fast as they are required. These platforms have to lead to a larger level of delegation in the application creation process.


COVID-19: Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests


Mylab Discovery Solutions' machine to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests, including RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, will be available for pre-ordering starting July 13.


Digital payments see 23 pc jump in 30 days as India unlocks


A report by fintech platform Razorpay reveals that UPI continued to be the preferred mode and grew 43 percent, while use of cards was up by 40 percent and that of net banking by 10 percent in the last one month.

